The enigma behind the 1,500-year-old Christian communities in the Negev

Remains of over 180 houses were also revealed by the researchers, together with many agricultural installations including dams, cisterns, wine presses and a pigeon tower.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 24, 2020 20:21
Site of newly-discovered Jesus image at the Byzantine site of Shivta (photo credit: HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
Site of newly-discovered Jesus image at the Byzantine site of Shivta
(photo credit: HAIFA UNIVERSITY)
In the first centuries CE, several Christian settlements flourished in the Negev desert and their agriculture thrived. How did those ancient communities manage to tame the inhospitable environment? And what caused their decline at the end of the Byzantine period? A research project by a group of Israeli archaeologists, whose results are being published in several papers, is addressing the question of what life was like in the desert a 1,500 years ago. However, many issues remain a mystery, as Yotam Tepper, a postdoctoral fellow at the Zinman Institute of Archaeology of the University of Haifa and an archaeologist at the Israel Antiquities Authority told The Jerusalem Post.
Tepper is part of the project conducted by the University of Haifa and led by Prof. Guy Bar-Oz. He is a co-author of several papers published on the topic.
“We are trying to understand why the settlements in the Negev collapsed at the end of the Byzantine period. We are considering several hypotheses, from a phenomenon of climate change to a plague, to the effects of the Arab conquest around 630-634 CE. However, it is hard to come to a definite conclusion, especially because different communities were abandoned in different times,” he explained.
Tepper highlighted that for a long time researchers believes that those settlements – Halutza, Shivta, Rehovot and more – were Nabatean, established by the pagan, nomadic people who lived in the southern Levant and Saudi Arabia in antiquity. However, many – including his team – now identify them as Byzantine agricultural communities, established starting from the second century CE as the Romans annexed Arabia.
The remains of Shivta are especially well-preserved and offer the archaeologist an exceptional glimpse of the daily life in those centuries. Around 2,000 people probably lived in the settlement, where the ruins of several churches do not leave any doubt about the identity of those who lived there. Tepper also explained that no sign of Jewish life was uncovered at the site.
Remains of over 170 houses were also revealed by the researchers, together with many agricultural installations including dams, cisterns, wine presses and a few pigeon towers in the environment of the village.
“Pigeon manure is an extremely effective fertilizer. Byzantine farmers developed a very sophisticated agriculture,” the archaeologist pointed out. “But if the Negev was as arid as it is today, understanding how it was possible to develop such a flourishing agricultural system is the million-dollar question. And we are not just talking about how they managed to find enough water for the fields and the cattle, but also to sustain the life of the inhabitants themselves.”
Wine presses suggested that they grew grapevines, while in the trash pits near the houses, archaeologists were able to identify all other sorts of seeds and plants.
“Of course, it is possible that back then, the Negev was wetter than it is today,” Tepper said, explaining that even a few millimeters of extra rain could have made a difference.
However, specific studies conducted to investigate whether the desert was in fact greener during those centuries excluded it, as it is explained in the paper published in Scientific Reports.
The issue of what the Negev looked like a 1,500 years ago circles back to the one of what brought about the collapse of the Christian communities.
“It is possible that is was not an individual factor that led to the end of these settlements but a combination of events. We are still researching,” Tepper concluded. “Something happened in the Negev, but exactly what remains an enigma.”


