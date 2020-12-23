The Jerusalem Post, L'Observateur du Maroc announce strategic partnership

The Jerusalem Post and L'Observateur du Maroc, two of the most prominent media organizations in Israel and Morocco, announced Wednesday the establishment of a new strategic partnership.Coming off the recently announced normalization of ties between the two countries, the partnership will consist of syndication and exchanging content, as well as hosting a historic joint conference. “We are excited about this opportunity to partner with one of Morocco’s leading news organizations,” Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz said in a statement.“This is a testament to the wave of peace that is currently sweeping throughout the region and there is no better way to illustrate that than for two established and legacy news organizations like ours to work together.”"I am happy with this partnership, which showcases our commitment as a media group to the values of tolerance and peace between peoples," said Ahmed Charai, president of L'Observateur du Maroc's publisher Global Media Holdings (GMH)."I hope that this will help break the invisible barriers."The conference, set to take place in Morocco in 2021, will highlight the ties between the two countries.
The Post, Israel's oldest English-language newspaper, has been hosting conferences for the past 10 years. Its Annual Conference in New York has served as one of the foremost platforms for addressing the critical issues facing Israel and the Jewish world.L'Observateur du Maroc and its website lobservateur.info are published by Global Media Holding (GMH), which also owns Morocco's leading private radio outlet Medradio, Pouvoirs d'Afrique (pouvoirsafrique.com), the news website Kifache.com and its 2-million strong subscriber YouTube channel, as well as the exclusively feminine Lallaplus.ma.The announcement comes in the wake of similar news surrounding the Post and the Khaleej Times, the largest English-language Emirati news, which saw the organization of a historic in-person conference in Dubai following the normalization of UAE-Israel ties as part of the Abraham Accords.The Dubai conference, slated for February 2021, will be preceded by a virtual confab on January 13.