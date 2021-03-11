The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The real reason Netanyahu's trip to the UAE was canceled - analysis

The Emiratis were always reluctant to have Israel's prime minister appear ahead of the March 23 election.

By HERB KEINON  
MARCH 11, 2021 21:56
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening ceremony for the Sha’ar Hagai Memorial on the road to Jerusalem on November 29. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL/VIA REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the opening ceremony for the Sha’ar Hagai Memorial on the road to Jerusalem on November 29.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL/VIA REUTERS)
 Thursday’s saga over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would or would not fly to the UAE for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) revealed two things to the Israeli public: Israel’s ties with Jordan are on the rocks, and MBZ has no intention of playing the role of former US president Donald Trump for Netanyahu before the coming election.
First about Jordan.
It is not every day that the Prime Minister’s Office will admit a diplomatic incident with the Hashemite Kingdom. Generally when issues arise with the Jordanians – and they do arise – there is a concerted effort to sweep them under the rug, play them down, not admit to them in public.
But that is precisely what the Prime Minister’s Office did on Thursday, releasing a statement saying that Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE was postponed due to difficulties in coordinating his flight with the Jordanian authorities.
“These difficulties apparently stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian Crown Prince’s visit to the Temple Mount due to a disagreement over security procedures at the site,” the statement continued, referring to an incident the previous day when Israel refused entrance to Crown Prince Hussein to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque because the prince’s security detail was too large and heavily armed.
With Israel now 11 days away from Election Day, Defense Minister and Blue and White head Benny Gantz – who reportedly met with Jordan’s King Abdullah last month – saw a perfect opportunity to make some political hay.
Against the background of Netanyahu election spots claiming that he is the only one who can bring peace with additional Arab states, Gantz said that he has essentially destroyed relations with Jordan.
“Netanyahu’s conduct in recent years has done significant damage to our relations with Jordan, causing Israel to lose considerable defensive, diplomatic and economic assets,” Gantz said in a statement.
He had said just the night before that if Netanyahu had only managed the relations with Jordan better, Abdullah would not have opted out of annexes from the 1994 peace treaty and demand Israel return Naharayim and Tzofar to Jordan.
In other words, Gantz placed all responsibility for the poor relations between Israel and Jordan now on Netanyahu’s shoulders, giving Abdullah a free pass. And though Netanyahu may have contributed his share to the worsening of ties – publicly welcoming to his office in 2017 an Israeli security guard who killed a Jordanian assailant and a bystander at the embassy compound that year – the Jordanian king also has much to answer for.
For instance, it is Abdullah who has reportedly refused to take calls from the prime minister for four years now; it is Abdullah who insisted on the return of Naharayim and Tzofar; and it is Abdullah who has refused US requests to extradite Ahlaim Tamami, one of the masterminds of the Sbarro Restaurant suicide bombing in Jerusalem in 2001 that killed 15, including two American citizens, and wounded 122.
Most of all, it is Abdullah who has done next to nothing during his more than two decades on the throne to promote people-to-people ties with Israel. Sure, he wants Israeli security, intelligence and water assistance; but he does nothing when Jordanian labor unions call for a boycott of Israel, and paint a picture of an Israeli flag on the floor of their headquarters in Amman to be used as a mat.
The 1994 Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty never filtered down to the people of Jordan, and Abdullah bears much of the responsibility for that.
The accords with the UAE and Bahrain signed in September show what a warm peace can look like if the leaders promote it among their people. Abdullah did nothing of the kind.
Thursday’s incident demonstrated just how bad the Israeli-Jordanian bilateral relations have become. But it definitely is not – as Gantz would have the country believe – primarily Netanyahu’s fault.
Tellingly, the announcement of the cancellation of Netanyahu’s trip because of an inability to receive permission from the Jordanians to fly over their airspace came a few hours after reports already emerged that the trip would be canceled because Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was hospitalized with appendicitis.
Something seemed odd about that story, however: why would Netanyahu cancel such a significant diplomatic trip that would only take him away from his wife’s side for a number of hours in the afternoon? It seemed almost as if someone was looking for a reason to call off the visit, already postponed three times in the past.
According to Axios’ Barak Ravid, Netanyahu raised the possibility of the visit in a call with the crown prince 10 days ago, but the Emiratis were reluctant because of concern that it would appear as interference in the Israeli election. According to this report, the Emiratis preferred that the visit take place after the election, but were pressed by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to hold it now.
In a statement in the afternoon announcing the postponement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu and MBZ “agreed to coordinate on another date” for the visit.
No date was given, however, a sign that the Emiratis have no intention of giving Netanyahu a gift before the March 23 election.
During the last three election campaigns, Netanyahu was showered with pre-election gifts from Trump as well as from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prior to the April 2019 vote, the prime minister visited both Washington and Moscow, winning US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan from Trump, and a return of the remains of missing IDF St.-Sgt. Zachary Baumel from Putin.
And prior to last year’s election, he again visited Washington and Moscow just weeks before the voting, getting the Deal of the Century from Trump and a pardon for Naama Issachar from Moscow.
A visit now with MBZ – the first ever public visit by an Israeli prime minister to the Gulf state – would be no less a diplomatic coup, and would burnish claims Netanyahu has made in recent days in his election spots of a special relationship with regional leaders, including some with whom Israel does not even have formal relations.
But by not immediately scheduling a new day for a visit from Netanyahu, the Emiratis signaled they were not interested now in getting into the thick of Israeli politics.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jordan United Arab Emirates UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by