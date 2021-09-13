The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

There's no answer for the Gaza problem - analysis

The best option for Gaza, senior brass have decided, is to live with the waves of violent rounds of conflict.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 17:31
PALESTINIANS PROTEST near the border fence with Israel east of Gaza City. (photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
PALESTINIANS PROTEST near the border fence with Israel east of Gaza City.
(photo credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
It’s like a movie on repeat.
Another day, another round of incendiary balloons and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip followed by Israeli airstrikes.
Except it’s the reality for thousands of Israelis living around the coastal enclave.
On Sunday a rocket was launched from the Hamas-run Strip, hours after an incendiary device was found in a community bordering the area.
The Israeli military responded with airstrikes targeting four Hamas military compounds in addition to a terror tunnel.
Following the airstrikes, more rockets were fired at southern Israel.
Two of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Several Israelis were injured while running for shelter.
Four missile attacks have been launched from Gaza in less than a week. The IDF responded like it always does, targeting Hamas military infrastructure.
Just like the rocket attacks since May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls, no Palestinian group took responsibility for the rocket fire.
With the two last fugitives from Gilboa Prison belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, it is more than likely that PIJ is the culprit.
But Hamas is the group that rules the Strip – and Hamas is the one that pays.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is carried during a visit to the Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in September 2020. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is carried during a visit to the Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in September 2020. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
There’s a problem with Israel’s strategy, however.
Although Israel’s military and defense establishment has promised and continues to rhetorically repeat, that “what was no longer is,” what is happening seems more like “what was continues to be.”
The IDF says that the number of targets and intensity of the strikes has increased since the May conflict. But for all of its talk, Israelis in the South continue to run to their bomb shelters.
And this week, it’s been on an almost nightly basis.
A senior IDF officer recently said that there are only two options for victory regarding Gaza, and neither are likely to occur:
Overthrowing Hamas and reoccupying the Gaza Strip, or overthrowing Hamas and turning the enclave into Dubai 2.0.
The best interim option for Gaza, senior brass have decided, is to live with the waves of violent rounds of conflict, like Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The IDF said that while it struck dozens of Hamas targets during the May operation, including weapons manufacturing plants and multi-barrel rocket launchers, it was not able to destroy the group’s rocket arsenal.
The military has admitted that while it viewed the operation as a success that restored its deterrence in the South, only part of Hamas’s rocket stockpile was hit due to a lack of precise intelligence, giving Israel’s mortal enemy ample opportunity to fire thousands of missiles in the future.
Or they can be fired one by one, day by day.
ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
On Sunday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that the two options outlined by the senior officer “are two bad options. That’s not a reality we can accept.”
Speaking at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism Conference at Reichman University, Lapid said Israel should instead advance the “economy for security” formulation without negotiating with Hamas.
His two-step plan, which he said “would create stability on both sides of the border,” is full of concepts that are by no means new and is not an official government policy.
But “we can’t accept this reality” the foreign minister said. “The State of Israel has a duty to tell its citizens we have turned every stone in an attempt to deal with the Gazan issue.”
Though Israel’s military has understood that the issue of Gaza cannot be ignored, it’s as if it has given up winning the fight and has resorted instead to carry out retaliatory strikes instead of being on the offensive.
And it is Israel’s southern communities that suffer the most from this decision.
Why should they live with almost daily rocket fire at a time when the country is not at war?
Why should parents have to rush their kids to bomb shelters, or have them sleep in them so that they don’t need to wake the children?
Yair Lapid understands what the IDF has apparently given up on: winning – for now.
There needs to be another way or else residents of southern Israel will continue to be held hostage to a situation that, at any moment, can deteriorate into another war.


Tags Gaza IDF Palestinians Terrorism incendiary balloons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by