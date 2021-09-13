There's no answer for the Gaza problem - analysis

It’s like a movie on repeat.

Another day, another round of incendiary balloons and rockets launched from the Gaza Strip followed by Israeli airstrikes.

Except it’s the reality for thousands of Israelis living around the coastal enclave.

On Sunday a rocket was launched from the Hamas-run Strip, hours after an incendiary device was found in a community bordering the area.

The Israeli military responded with airstrikes targeting four Hamas military compounds in addition to a terror tunnel.

Following the airstrikes, more rockets were fired at southern Israel.

Two of the missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Several Israelis were injured while running for shelter.

Four missile attacks have been launched from Gaza in less than a week. The IDF responded like it always does, targeting Hamas military infrastructure.

Just like the rocket attacks since May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls, no Palestinian group took responsibility for the rocket fire.

With the two last fugitives from Gilboa Prison belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, it is more than likely that PIJ is the culprit.

But Hamas is the group that rules the Strip – and Hamas is the one that pays.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is carried during a visit to the Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in September 2020. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

There’s a problem with Israel’s strategy, however.

Although Israel’s military and defense establishment has promised and continues to rhetorically repeat, that “what was no longer is,” what is happening seems more like “what was continues to be.”

The IDF says that the number of targets and intensity of the strikes has increased since the May conflict. But for all of its talk, Israelis in the South continue to run to their bomb shelters.

And this week, it’s been on an almost nightly basis.

A senior IDF officer recently said that there are only two options for victory regarding Gaza, and neither are likely to occur:

Overthrowing Hamas and reoccupying the Gaza Strip, or overthrowing Hamas and turning the enclave into Dubai 2.0.

The best interim option for Gaza, senior brass have decided, is to live with the waves of violent rounds of conflict, like Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The IDF said that while it struck dozens of Hamas targets during the May operation, including weapons manufacturing plants and multi-barrel rocket launchers, it was not able to destroy the group’s rocket arsenal.

The military has admitted that while it viewed the operation as a success that restored its deterrence in the South, only part of Hamas’s rocket stockpile was hit due to a lack of precise intelligence, giving Israel’s mortal enemy ample opportunity to fire thousands of missiles in the future.

Or they can be fired one by one, day by day.

ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that the two options outlined by the senior officer “are two bad options. That’s not a reality we can accept.”

Speaking at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism Conference at Reichman University, Lapid said Israel should instead advance the “economy for security” formulation without negotiating with Hamas.

His two-step plan, which he said “would create stability on both sides of the border,” is full of concepts that are by no means new and is not an official government policy.

But “we can’t accept this reality” the foreign minister said. “The State of Israel has a duty to tell its citizens we have turned every stone in an attempt to deal with the Gazan issue.”

Though Israel’s military has understood that the issue of Gaza cannot be ignored, it’s as if it has given up winning the fight and has resorted instead to carry out retaliatory strikes instead of being on the offensive.

And it is Israel’s southern communities that suffer the most from this decision.

Why should they live with almost daily rocket fire at a time when the country is not at war?

Why should parents have to rush their kids to bomb shelters, or have them sleep in them so that they don’t need to wake the children?

Yair Lapid understands what the IDF has apparently given up on: winning – for now.

There needs to be another way or else residents of southern Israel will continue to be held hostage to a situation that, at any moment, can deteriorate into another war.