Thousands of Israeli kids expected to drop out of school over poverty

52,830 first graders beginning their education this week are poor, the Latet NGO warns

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 15:52
Israelis return to school amid coronavirus concerns, September 1, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Israelis return to school amid coronavirus concerns, September 1, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Among the roughly two million Israeli children of all ages who began their school year this week, from kindergarten to high school seniors, every third student faces poverty, Latet claimed in a Thursday press release. 
An umbrella group for 180 non-profit aid organizations, Latet claims that 52,830 first graders now taking their first steps in their educational path are suffering from poverty.
The study, conducted among 1,200 aid-recipients, found that more than a third (36%) confessed their children are skipping meals to help parents survive financially and a quarter (26%) say their children are sent to school without a packed lunch or a sandwich. Some 69% admit that their children lack basic school books and 75% think they won’t be able to afford all the fees the school requires.  
Latet founder and president Gilles Darmon told The Jerusalem Post that this is a "scissors effect" where one blade is composed of the poverty caused by COVID-19 and the other is from an educational program that demands families will provide computers to their children.
The children are being cut off from the normative society. "Their chance of gaining work skills and eventually taking part in the workforce are almost zero," he said. "We are now seeing the making of Israel's poverty report 15 years down the road."  
"In the US, the Federal government spends $68 billion per year on food stamps to ensure food security," he told the Post. "Here, sadly, children go to school on an empty stomach and nobody is trying to prevent that from happening. This is unimaginable."     

IN RESPONSE to questions from the 'Post,' Education Ministry official Haim Halperin said that every child who attends school until 4 p.m. gets a hot meal according to the nutritional requirements created by the ministry's health experts. "This is as far away as you can be from a bun with a hot dog," he said. 
The afternoon education programs, also known as a "long school day" are offered in less affluent locations to offer children from poor families the help they need. For example, children in north Tel Aviv might finish school at 1 p.m. while children in the south of the city leave school at 4 p.m. 
"The ministry offers 39 million hot meals per year," he said, "parents can also sign their kids to the Nitzanim program, which will offer the child a hot meal if he or she will stay in school until 4 p.m." 
At the cost of NIS 650 per child, Nitzanim is also partly funded by the ministry with parents in poor local councils paying NIS 50 and those living in other parts of the country being asked to pay NIS 300. 

Latet claims the economic crisis the country is dealing with due to COVID-19 will lead to hundreds of thousands of children dropping out of school to help their parents make ends meet.
While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz offered large-scale national aid programs such as a "Check for Each Citizen" and "Safety Nets," such programs are meant to keep businesses floating and people with basic means of support.
Those who were poor before COVID-19 started and might have taken a second or third job cleaning offices or washing dishes at a restaurant can’t do so now with more and more companies reducing their office space and restaurants reporting a massive loss of income.  

POVERTY DOESN'T always mean an empty stomach or a cheap copy of a used or out of date textbook: It also means lack of computers or high-speed Internet.
While first graders are expected to study at school for at least five days a week, older students are expected to study from home. This is especially so if the nation continues to suffer from an increase of coronavirus patients.
Even families that are able to keep their children in school might be hard pressed to buy three laptops and a fast web connection. Not to mention finding a vacant room in the house where the children can use for learning.
Two-thirds of the study participants reported that their children don’t have a quiet space to study and three-quarters reported their children were unable to complete tasks because they have no computers in the house.  
While the Education Ministry vowed to purchase computers to ensure that schools will be able to lend laptops to children who don’t have one at home – and to install one computer and one projector in each class to ensure access to a digital set of courses now being created – all of those things take time, and school is already here.
“We don’t make computers,” Ofer Rimon, the Education Ministry’s deputy head of remote learning, told the Post.  
“What we have been doing is to create a team of 15 people who are in touch with 256 local councils and discuss with each school in the country what their needs are, so that the second the budget is wired we can run with it,” he said.
Darmon told the Post that "the Education Ministry decided to create a remote-study program that will sacrifice 20% of the kids. This is unacceptable.” 


