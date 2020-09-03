Thousands of Israeli kids expected to drop out of school over poverty

IN RESPONSE to questions from the 'Post,' Education Ministry official Haim Halperin said that every child who attends school until 4 p.m. gets a hot meal according to the nutritional requirements created by the ministry's health experts. "This is as far away as you can be from a bun with a hot dog," he said.

The afternoon education programs, also known as a "long school day" are offered in less affluent locations to offer children from poor families the help they need. For example, children in north Tel Aviv might finish school at 1 p.m. while children in the south of the city leave school at 4 p.m.

"The ministry offers 39 million hot meals per year," he said, "parents can also sign their kids to the Nitzanim program, which will offer the child a hot meal if he or she will stay in school until 4 p.m."

At the cost of NIS 650 per child, Nitzanim is also partly funded by the ministry with parents in poor local councils paying NIS 50 and those living in other parts of the country being asked to pay NIS 300.