TLV removes iconic graffiti depicting 'peeping toms' from public beach

Tel Aviv Municipality scraped off iconic graffiti from the walls of the women's restroom at the Metzitzim Beach on Sunday morning."The painting was perceived as accepting an unacceptable and criminal act, so we decided to get rid of it," Tel Aviv Ron Huldai said. Metzitzim Beach.The decision to remove the graffiti was made in part because it has been repeatedly painted over and corrupted in the past year and a half, primarily by feminist activists from the group LOTEM - The counter gender-terrorism unit, as it defines itself. In 2018 activists covered the graffiti with an "X" sign and wrote underneath it "rape culture!" The activists explained the reasons for vandalizing the graffiti to N12 at the time. "We live in a reality that normalizes sexual assaults and rape. But there isn't anything normal about a rape culture that hurts every single woman. We've been disgusted by this graffiti for years. It's time to take action - we're retaking ownership over the public space," the activists said. While the municipality fixed the graffiti shortly after, it was painted on and vandalized at least four times since. In one incident, feminist activists covered the wall surrounding the graffiti with names of men who had been involved in rape cases. The repeated actions by the feminists and the controversial depiction, led Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai to order on Sunday morning that the graffiti be removed."We've accepted the demand to take down the wall painting depicting teenagers peeking into the women stalls," Huldai wrote on Twitter. "The freedom of expression is an important value in our city and still - since the painting is perceived as accepting an unacceptable and criminal act, so we decided to get rid of it. Taking the painting down does not delete the past, but expresses a clear message for the future generations." Meiri addressed his controversial painting being taken down and told N12 that he thinks that the name of the beach, where it appeared - Metzitzim - which translates literally as 'peepers,' should also be changed. "That painting was made in a much more innocent time in Israel. It doesn't fit in today's reality and would have never been painted today," Meiri said. "But if you're taking down the painting, the name of the beach should also be changed."Meiri added that when he heard about the women's' protests following several incidents of women murdered by their partners, he wanted to create a dialogue that would include the criticism and express a public objection of violence against women. "I understood that this painting hurt women, so I decided to turn it into a stage that will cry out against violence directed at women. I asked that the graffiti added by activists on top of mine remain so there can be a dialogue," Meiri said.The decision to remove the graffiti came as the country is trying to comprehend the scope of the rape of a 16-year-old in Eilat by several men, with initial estimates pointing at as much as 30 men and teenagers who were involved in the horrific act. Following the publications of the story, hundreds took to the streets and expressed outrage over the incident, with both independent and organized protesters taking place across the country to identify with and support the victim.Many Israeli companies joined the protest against sexual violence in Israel, announcing that they will be striking on Sunday.The graffiti was created by Rami Meiri, a prominent street artist based in Tel Aviv, in 2002. It depicted two young looking men peeking into the women's stalls at the popular