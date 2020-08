Hundreds of people across Israel protested on Saturday following the gag-rape of a 16-year-old in an Eilat hotel room, and the murder of Nura el Kabiya by her husband in Tuba Zangariyye on Thursday, according to Ynet.The protests took place at the Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Qiryat Ono bridge, Big Junction in Karmiel, Independence Square in Afula, on Katsnelson Street in Givatayim and in front the Beersheba municipality building.