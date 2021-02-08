Top Greek delegation lands in Israel ahead of expected tourism agreement

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the country's foreign and tourism ministers landed in Israel on Monday afternoon ahead of signing an agreement later this evening that might allow for the renewal of tourism between Israel and Greece. The senior Greek delegation was greeted by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Shortly after landing, the delegation made its way to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where the Greek ministers met with their Israeli counterparts and conducted a meeting with diplomats. Ashkenazi thanked the Greek government for the agreement reached between the countries regarding the recognition of Israel's vaccination certificates that will allow the countries to slowly resume their usually active tourism sectors. "This is an important achievement for both countries," Ashkenazi said during his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias, noting that it was made possible thanks to the cooperation between the countries' foreign, tourism, transportation and health ministries. Following the meetings at the Foreign Ministry, the Greek prime minister is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. during which Netanyahu and Mitsotakis are expected to sign an agreement regarding new tourism opportunities between the countries in light of the successful coronavirus vaccine rollout in Israel. Earlier this week, it was reported that Israel and Greece have been negotiating an arrangement by which Israelis who received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to visit Greece in the coming months.
"We are hopeful one of the things being discussed will be Greece accepting Israeli documentation about inoculations, which will allow Israelis to visit Greece," a government official said at the time. The agreement is not expected to go into effect immediately, as the vaccine's level of effectiveness is still being examined. Other topics that are likely to arise in Netanyahu and Mitsotakis's meeting are the EastMed pipeline project, which would be the longest gas pipeline in the world, stretching from Israel to Europe, as well as Greek concerns over tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.