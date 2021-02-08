The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Top Greek delegation lands in Israel ahead of expected tourism agreement

Other topics that are likely to arise in Netanyahu and Mitsotakis’s meeting are the EastMed pipeline project, which would be the longest gas pipeline in the world.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 17:41
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi greets the Greek delegation upon arrival to Israel, Monday, February 8, 2021. (photo credit: MIRI SHIMONOVITZ)
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi greets the Greek delegation upon arrival to Israel, Monday, February 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MIRI SHIMONOVITZ)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the country's foreign and tourism ministers landed in Israel on Monday afternoon ahead of signing an agreement later this evening that might allow for the renewal of tourism between Israel and Greece.
The senior Greek delegation was greeted by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Shortly after landing, the delegation made its way to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where the Greek ministers met with their Israeli counterparts and conducted a meeting with diplomats.
Ashkenazi thanked the Greek government for the agreement reached between the countries regarding the recognition of Israel's vaccination certificates that will allow the countries to slowly resume their usually active tourism sectors. 
"This is an important achievement for both countries," Ashkenazi said during his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Kotzias, noting that it was made possible thanks to the cooperation between the countries' foreign, tourism, transportation and health ministries.
Following the meetings at the Foreign Ministry, the Greek prime minister is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A ceremony is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. during which Netanyahu and Mitsotakis are expected to sign an agreement regarding new tourism opportunities between the countries in light of the successful coronavirus vaccine rollout in Israel.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Israel and Greece have been negotiating an arrangement by which Israelis who received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to visit Greece in the coming months.
“We are hopeful one of the things being discussed will be Greece accepting Israeli documentation about inoculations, which will allow Israelis to visit Greece,” a government official said at the time.
The agreement is not expected to go into effect immediately, as the vaccine’s level of effectiveness is still being examined.
Other topics that are likely to arise in Netanyahu and Mitsotakis’s meeting are the EastMed pipeline project, which would be the longest gas pipeline in the world, stretching from Israel to Europe, as well as Greek concerns over tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gabi Ashkenazi Tourism greece
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Nadav Tamir

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by