Torah scroll donated in memory of terror victim was installed only 10 months after her death

A Torah scroll was writtten in memory of Esther Horgen who was murdered while jogging in a forest near her home in the northern West Bank 10 months ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 05:48
Esther Horgen (photo credit: COURTESY THE FAMILY)
Esther Horgen
(photo credit: COURTESY THE FAMILY)
A Torah scroll was donated to the settlement of Tal Menashe on Sunday in memory of Esther Horgen, who was murdered 10 months ago.
Hundreds of people gathered in the northern West Bank town settlement Tal Menashe in order to celebrate the writing of the Torah scroll in memory of Esther Horgen.
Horgen, a mother of six, was brutally murdered on December 20 last year while on a run near her home in Tal Menashe. 
The scroll was donated by a businessman who wished to remain anonymous. 
"The Torah that lit Esther's ways is a source of strength for us as individuals, as a family and as a nation, and by it we will preserve her legacy and memory," said Benjamin Horgen, Esther's husband.
A Torah scroll in memory of Esther Horgen being carried to its permanent resting place in the settlement Tal Menashe on October 17, 2021 (credit: ROI HADI) A Torah scroll in memory of Esther Horgen being carried to its permanent resting place in the settlement Tal Menashe on October 17, 2021 (credit: ROI HADI)
"If there was a moment in the last few years in which I felt the meaning of the eternality of Israel, it is this moment," said Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron regional council.
"I wish that you will not only be comforted by the building of the land, but that we will all be comforted when we reach a million Jews in the Shomron," Dagan said. 


