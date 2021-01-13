The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tourism minister: 'Tourists are the ones who can truly make peace'

"We expect to see 100,000 tourists from the Emirates soon."

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 13, 2021 15:01
Tourism Panel Discussion - Seizing the moment as opportunity knocks
The Abraham Accords create a new reality where tourism can help bridge boundaries between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said at the UAE-Israel Peace and Prosperity Roundtable, presented by The Khaleej Times and The Jerusalem Post. "Governments can sign contracts of normalization, but it takes people to truly make peace," she said.
"We have been hearing about tremendous interest from the UAE side," she said. "We expect to see 100,000 tourists from the Emirates soon."
Farkash-Hacohen noted that with Israel leading the world in coronavirus vaccinations, Israel is looking forward to opening up for tourists. "The prime minister has said that most adults in Israel will be vaccinated by the end of March," she said. "We hope we will have a date that we can set as the target for opening everything up. Maybe March or April, definitely by May."
Israel is a place that offers everything, including history, business and the birthplace of the three major religions, Farkash-Hacohen said. Tel Aviv is a technology capital of the Middle East, and looks forward to hosting tourists looking for opportunities in renewable energy and other tech sectors, she added.  
Emirati tourists who want to visit the al-Aqsa Mosque will feel safe, despite some fears to the contrary, Farkash-Hacohen said. "Visitors of all religions visit al-Aqsa every day, and everyone is very safe," she said. "There is nothing new about tourists visiting. We welcome everyone naturally and respectfully."
Meanwhile, in a panel discussion on tourism, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said that she is working on preparing Israel's capital city for Emirati tourism. "We are is working on developing a perfect product for tourists from the Gulf," she said, noting that 40% of Jerusalem's residents speak Arabic.
In addition, Hassan-Nahoum noted, normalization will open Dubai not only to tourists from Israel, but also Jewish travelers from North America and elsewhere. There may even be a time when a Gulf visit becomes a standard part of Jewish group trips, the way a visit to Eastern Europe is now, she said.
Hassan-Nahoum founded the UAE-Israel Business Council several months before the UAE-Israel normalization deal was announced in August. "I could feel something was coming, but I didn't know how soon," she said. "We are here to connect people, and then let the free market do its work." The council now has more than 3,000 members, she noted.
Adel Ahmad al-Redha, chief operating officer of Emirates Airlines, said that the opening of travel between the two countries will provide an opportunity to connect Tel Aviv with 140 cities that Emirates Airlines flies to, opening up Dubai Airport as Israelis' point of connection with the East.
Avishesha Bhojani, founder of the BPG Group, noted that normalization provides the opportunity for each side to learn from each other. "Dubai is an exceptional destination for every type of tourism, but it is a world leader in global luxury tourism," and Israel will learn how to improve in that niche, he said.


Tags Peace Tourism United Arab Emirates UAE UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by