The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Travel Israel: Mateh Yehuda Rural Food Festival

The festival runs from August 5-22 and features dozens of men and women who are professional or amateur cooks.

By MEITAL SHARABI  
AUGUST 6, 2020 16:15
OFER AVIV’S Garden. (photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI)
OFER AVIV’S Garden.
(photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI)
If we’ve learned anything from the recent lockdown, it’s that Israelis love to eat. Now that we’re all trying to find some semblance of normalcy in this new reality, I recommend attending the Mateh Yehuda Rural Food Festival, now in its 20th year. Visitors are invited to take part in this authentic culinary experience, where they can taste a variety of eclectic dishes in local restaurants and residents’ private homes.
The festival runs from August 5-22 and features dozens of men and women who are professional or amateur cooks. They will host visitors in their homes and gardens and offer them a taste of their homemade food, along with a sampling of their culture.
This year, partly due to COVID-19 restrictions, and mostly due to the summer heat, the festival will take place in the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the events during the three-week festival, which is an initiative of the Mateh Yehudah Regional Council Tourism Department, are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights. Details can be found on the council’s website.
SIYURIM BEIN HASIRIM
Among the exciting features of the festival are the Siyurim Bein Hasirim (Tours Among the Pots), guided culinary tours during which participants get to taste from a variety of diverse cuisines, meet local artists and catch an up-close glimpse of an assortment of culinary traditions. Tours will begin around sunset.
Price: NIS 160 per person (includes all transportation, guiding and tasting)
PETEL ERETZ
If you’d like to mix in some time out in nature with your culinary experience, I recommend starting your morning at Petel Eretz on Moshav Ta’oz. Petel Eretz, an effort to promote regional agriculture, was established in 2016 by David Sagi, who grew up on the moshav. It currently features greenhouses where blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are grown.
David’s specialty is providing produce directly from the farmer to the consumer without any intermediaries. The produce is organic, pesticide-free and hand-picked.
In the pre-COVID-19 days, you used to be able to see many members of David’s extended family alongside volunteers from all over the world picking fruits and vegetables. Since COVID-19 entered our lives, David has had extra time on his hands, and so he’s engaged in a number of new projects, such as building a house out of mud, which currently functions as store in which he sells local produce.
Petel Eretz offers tours of their raspberry greenhouses that include time for self-picking. You can also purchase baskets that are full of quality locally grown produce, or rest comfortably in the shade and enjoy the surroundings. There will also be local cheeses, beers, spices and fresh bread for sale. Visitors are invited to take part in self-picking starting from 5 p.m.
Registration and details: 054-580-9655
EESH-LECHEM BAKERY
EESH-LECHEM Bakery.EESH-LECHEM Bakery.
Just a few steps away, you’ll find another jewel: The Eesh-Lechem Bakery, from which wafts an intoxicating aroma of fresh bread straight from the oven. This boutique bakery is run by Eyal Tamir, who discovered his love of baking a decade ago after he finished studying photography and working in the field a number of years.
Eyal’s captivating story begins in Jerusalem, where he was born and bred, and continues in Neve Shalom, a mixed Jewish and Arab community, where he currently lives with his wife and children. Eyal met his wife in Italy, where he’d been working and living as a shepherd. His wife is originally from Germany.
One morning, after they’d already moved to Israel, his wife came home with a really tasty croissant. Eyal was so moved by the flavor that he decided to take baking classes so that he could produce such marvelous baked creations.
He worked in a bakery for eight years, and then began baking and selling bread to friends and neighbors from his home. About two years ago, he decided to open up his bakery, Eesh-Lechem, on Moshav Ta’oz, where he offers sweet and savory pastries and bread made from the highest quality, nutritious ingredients. He also serves cheese platters and an assortment of sandwiches.
During the festival, visitors can participate in a 20-minute guided tour of the bakery, where they’ll learn about the bread-making process, including how to make a sourdough starter and which types of flour should be used. Of course, there will be a bread tasting at the end.
EESH-LECHEM Bakery.EESH-LECHEM Bakery.
Open Monday through Friday.
Price: NIS 30 per person.
Pre-registration required: 054-811-5272.
HA’ELA TOURS
Although this column is technically focused on food, it’d be shame to travel to Mateh Yehuda without enjoying the beautiful nature reserves and breathtaking landscapes in the region. A great way to get to know the region is to drive around in Tomcars, off-road utility vehicles that you can rent from Ha’ela Tours, located on Moshav Aderet. Eitan Asias, who runs Ha’ela Tours, offers tours in the Jerusalem mountains, Mitzpe Ramon and everywhere in between.
Guests can choose among jeep rides, safaris, rappelling, as well as staying overnight in camping sites. Tours of Mateh Yehuda are 2.5 hours long and begin on Moshav Aderet. The tour sets out toward Nahal Ha’ela, stops at a lookout spot with a view over the valley, and then continues on to the Pa’amon Cave, Khirbat Ribo and lots of other interesting places.
TOOL AROUND in a tomcar.TOOL AROUND in a tomcar.
Price of guided tour: NIS 100-200 per person.
Details: (02) 999-9857, 052-358-2627.
ZAFRIRIM WINERY
Another attraction worth stopping at if you’re attending the Mateh Yehuda Rural Food Festival is Zafririm Winery, or any of the many boutique wineries in the area. Located on Moshav Zafririm, the winery was established by Lori and Shaike Lender in 2004 on their family property. Nowadays, they produce more than 7,000 bottles a year. Lori, who hails from the field of fine arts, immigrated to Israel at the age of 20, and then met Shaike, an archaeologist. Lori is currently the expert vintner on site. Tours of Zafririm Winery include a wine tasting at the end. Visitors are also welcome to order a cheese platter.
ZAFRIRIM WINERY.ZAFRIRIM WINERY.
Price: NIS 50.
Pre-registration required: 052-449-3042,
052-428-4329
OFER AVIV’S GARDEN
The last, but certainly not the least stop on the day’s itinerary, is a visit to Ofer Aviv’s Garden on Moshav Mata, where you can sit back and enjoy a festive meal as you take in the gorgeous view of the surrounding Judean Hills. Ofer prepares all of the dishes himself.
Every Thursday evening, Ofer invites visitors to attend themed meals, with each one focusing on a different location around the world. Guests will enjoy a cool breeze as they dine and listen to pleasant music playing in the background. In addition to quality food, Ofer also loves to prepare unique cocktails. Local beers and wines are also available at reasonable prices (NIS 10-NIS45).
Ofer also invites guests for a Shabbat-day meal, which includes homemade bread and spreads, three types of smoked meats, in addition to meat that is grilled on a plancha grill, served with sides of root vegetables and beans. The meal concludes with brownies and great coffee.

Price: NIS 200.
Pre-registration required: 054-791-0480.
Festival details: tour-yehuda.org.il
Translated by Hannah Hochner.
PARTAKE IN a picnic.PARTAKE IN a picnic.


Tags Israel travel tour israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by