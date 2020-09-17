Treasury to present NIS 1 b. plan to prevent increase in unemployment

Fearing increased unemployment due to the pandemic, the Treasury is expected to present a preemptive prevention plan costing approximately NIS 1 b. to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, according to Ynet news.Unemployment increased from 3.5% to approximately 10% during the coronavirus pandemic and the Treasury fears more unemployment as businesses are harmed by continuing restrictions and lockdowns. The eight-part plan includes grants for employers who don’t put employees on unpaid leave. The grants will be given to companies based on varying criteria dependent on the damage done to the company by lockdown, and are expected to equal NIS 5,000 per employee retained.Other parts of the plan include the option to postpone tax payments and exemptions from municipal taxes.The plan was proposed by Finance Minister Israel Katz and is aimed at minimizing damage to the private sector, attempting to keep employees in their current places of work and preventing cuts to unemployment benefits for freelancers, the unemployed and those on unpaid leave.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });