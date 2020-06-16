A vast number of archaeological sites located in the West Bank, many of which are connected to Jewish history and tradition, will be placed or remain under Palestinian control according to what is currently known of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, the Hebrew newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported on Tuesday. The report came out as the Israeli government continues discussing annexation of parts of the West Bank in connection to the plan. The move, which would extend Israeli law and sovereignty over parts of the Israeli-controlled Area C, is supposed to begin as early as July 1. According to data presented in the report and provided by the organization Preserving the Eternal, which describes itself as a network of entities devoted to “protect antiquities in Israel and Judea and Samaria,” there are about 6,000 sites of historical and archaeological importance in the area, 2,300 of which are officially catalogued as protected archaeological sites.Moreover, the organization described 365 sites as having major importance for their connection to Israel’s national heritage, with 258 of them located in Area C. Preserving the Eternal warned that based on maps released in the context of the Trump peace plan, 135 of such sites will be transferred to Palestinian control. In the past, the organization has often denounced how archaeological sites under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority have not been adequately protected and preserved, not only suffering from looting and vandalism but also being damaged in the context of construction projects.The government is yet to decide and release the details of West Bank territories that are set to possibly be annexed starting from July, in partial fulfillment of the US plan. The issue of archaeological sites is supposed to be discussed during the meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday afternoon.