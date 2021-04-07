Two nurses to light independence day torch for struggle against COVID-19

In appreciation for the medical teams who were working at the forefront during the coronavirus pandemic, two nurses were chosen to light an Independence Day torch.Nurse Narjas Abu Yamen, 54, is a resident of the village of Rameh located in northern Israel, and has been working in her profession since 1989. During the coronavirus pandemic, she managed several different teams, as well as continued her regular nursing work all throughout. Maher Ibrahim, a resident of Daburiyya was moved to the coronavirus department at Emek Medical Center in Afula where he works. Dr. Dror Dicker, head of the coronavirus ward at the Rabin Medical Center-Hasharon Campus in Petah Tikva, was also chosen to light a torch during the country’s 73rd Independence Day ceremony.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}