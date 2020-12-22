The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two with one stone: Israeli FM signs deals with both India and Vietnam

"The goal of these agreements is to strengthen Israel relationship with these two countries, to advance it to new places."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 03:43
The Israeli, Indian and Vietnamese foreign ministers, December 21, 2020. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The Israeli, Indian and Vietnamese foreign ministers, December 21, 2020.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Two diplomatic agreements were signed on Monday: a health agreement with India and an airspace agreement with Vietnam, by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
"These two agreements are part of a larger effort to strengthen Israel's ties with Asia," said Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign Ministry. "These countries are central and friendly in the Asian region, which is a critical center of growth for the rest of the world."
The agreement with India is the latest in few developments in the diplomatic ties between the two countries, the latest of which is coronavirus-related: working together in advancing rapid-testing. A 30-second detection test, jointly developed by both countries, is currently in the works, reportedly at the "very last stage," a source told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
"This is an opportunity to thank India for standing by Israel when the pandemic broke out," reads a press release.
Israel will begin operating direct flights with Vietnam as soon as the pandemic is over. The agreement between the two countries also includes improving flights that operate within Vietnam.
Israel and Vietnam do share a warm relationship in coronavirus coordination as well. Back in September, Vietnam gifted Israel with 100,000 face masks, which were delivered to ZAKA volunteers.
Yael Ravia-Zadok, the Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director of Economics, emphasized how important this agreement is from an economic and trade perspective. "This will contribute in a very significant way to businesses and tourism for both parties."
"This relationship was solid before the coronavirus, and it will remain as such when it is over," Cohen assured. "The goal of these agreements is to strengthen Israel's relationship with these two countries, to advance it to new places."



