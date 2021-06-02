UAE Ambassador met with Israel's Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau

The United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, paid a visit last Friday to Israel's Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, during which he told Rabbi Lau of the respect which UAE feels towards the Jewish religion and its devout orthodox believers.
The UAE ambassador invited Rabbi Lau to come and make a formal visit to the UAE shortly.
The Chief Rabbi told Al Khaja during his visit that as antisemitic events have recently begun to rise globally, all global leaders must unite in making clear that no violence will be tolerated in the name of any religion.
He said he appreciates the UAE for its unwavering stance as a country that respects all beliefs equally, while preventing radical religious sects from engaging in violence on its soil.
