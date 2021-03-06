Chief Rabbi Lau to conversion judges: Ignore lies about you

The High Court of Justice handed down the 8-1 decision on Monday People undergoing Reform or Conservative conversions in Israel will be recognized as Jews under the Law of Return, meaning that they and their immediate families, including grandchildren, can make aliyah.

This ruling has caused controversy with many praising the decision and others condemning it.

Following the ruling, MK Yitzhak Pindrus caused an uproar saying a female soldier who converts through the IDF’s conversion system is a “shiksa” and a “goya." Pindrus argued that such a woman “is not Jewish, and if someone marries her, the father [of the groom] needs to sit shiva [the mourning period], rip his clothes and recite kaddish.”

He later apologized for his comments and said that they were “out of place.”

Lau wrote to Rabbinical conversion judges that they are judged by others with "some claiming you are to strict and some claiming you are too lenient." Lau said he was "sorry to hear that recently there have been unjustified comments on the activity of the conversion courts."

"I have had the privilege to work closely with you, and I understand the heavy and complicated Halachic questions that you deal with, questions that you take extremely seriously and work tirelessly over," said Lau.

"Do not heed to lies and false accusations that are being levied against you, ignore them. Your judgement is from above."

Lau reinforced the purpose, dedication and path of the judges in his encouragement. "The purpose of a judge is not to see different sides [of a situation], it is to stick to the truth that the Torah has laid out before us," he said. "The truth must be like a candle before your feet."

Herb Keinon and Sarah Ben Nun contributed to this report.

Chief Rabbi David Lau, who serves as president of the Supreme Rabbinical Court, sent a letter to the rabbinate's conversion judges, urging them to ignore those who have criticized them following Israel's recognition of Reform and Conservative conversions in Israel for the sake of Aliyah.