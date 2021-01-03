Ultra-Orthodox parties prefer Netanyahu but won’t mind new political map

The realignment of the political map in recent weeks since new elections became inevitable has created a new set of challenges for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing , religious bloc.

The defection of former Likud MK and Netanyahu rival to form a new party, taking with him several other Likud MKs, has severely weakened what was the prime minister’s political firewall.

And the declaration of Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett that he wishes to replace Netanyahu as prime minister further fractured Netanyahu’s bloc.

But what of the prime minister’s most stalwart allies, the ultra-Orthodox parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism, who have been the pillar on which he has built his governing coalitions over the last decade?

In the last three elections, both Shas and UTJ committed during the election campaigns to Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and said said they would recommend only him to form the next government when asked by the president.

That situation has now changed.

An official in UTJ says that such a public declaration of loyalty is now not a given, and that “times have changed” in terms of the current political map.

Sa’ar’s emergence and the open hostility of Bennett towards Netanyahu means that what remains of the right-wing, religious bloc, including the ultra-Orthodox, will likely not be able to gain a majority in the Knesset after the next election.

“We need to take care of ourselves, we are not automatically with anyone, we are an independent party and need to act independently,” said the UTJ official, adding that the party could certainly join a coalition led by Sa’ar, if such a coalition “is good for us,” and is feasible.

“We’re not ruling out anyone.”

UTJ MK Uri Maklev said last week that the party would support Netanyahu “as long as he has an option to form a coalition,” adding that he was the ultra-Orthodox party’s “first choice.

And UTJ MK Yitzhak Findrus made it even clearer that Netanyahu is not the party’s only option, telling Kol Barama radio that if Netanyahu cannot form a government and Sa’ar has a chance “we will of course do the relevant calculations.”

This attitude reflects the flexibility and pragmatism of the ultra-Orthodox parties who have been part of left-wing and centrist coalitions in the past.

Being a sectoral party which lobbies determinedly and single-mindedly for the specific needs of its constituents, UTJ has no ideological rigidity as long as it can preserve its core values and advance the interests of its voters.

It should therefore not come as a surprise that the party is willing to contemplate finding a new political partner should Netanyahu find himself without the ability to form a government.

Shas and its leader Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has publicly been more devoted to Netanyahu and the right-wing religious bloc than his peers in UTJ.

He has said that the alliance with Netanyahu is continuing, that Shas remains committed to the bloc, and that his party will recommend to the president that he form the next government.

Deri repeated this message at a party faction meeting last week launching the party’s election campaign.

But Shas is vulnerable however to erosion of its support from its non ultra-Orthodox but religiously traditional and working class voters who could easily switch to the Likud should they believe the party to be in electoral trouble.

Although Sa’ar might not be his first choice, Deri’s commitment to Netanyahu might also wane should the electoral map swing decisively away from the premier come March.