The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ultra-Orthodox parties prefer Netanyahu but won’t mind new political map

The declaration of Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett that he wishes to replace Netanyahu as prime minister further fractured Netanyahu’s bloc.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 3, 2021 19:36
A haredi man stares at a Likud ad with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A haredi man stares at a Likud ad with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The realignment of the political map in recent weeks since new elections became inevitable has created a new set of challenges for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing, religious bloc. 
The defection of former Likud MK and Netanyahu rival to form a new party, taking with him several other Likud MKs, has severely weakened what was the prime minister’s political firewall. 
And the declaration of Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett that he wishes to replace Netanyahu as prime minister further fractured Netanyahu’s bloc. 
But what of the prime minister’s most stalwart allies, the ultra-Orthodox parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism, who have been the pillar on which he has built his governing coalitions over the last decade? 
In the last three elections, both Shas and UTJ committed during the election campaigns to Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and said said they would recommend only him to form the next government when asked by the president. 
That situation has now changed. 
An official in UTJ says that such a public declaration of loyalty is now not a given, and that “times have changed” in terms of the current political map. 
Sa’ar’s emergence and the open hostility of Bennett towards Netanyahu means that what remains of the right-wing, religious bloc, including the ultra-Orthodox, will likely not be able to gain a majority in the Knesset after the next election. 
“We need to take care of ourselves, we are not automatically with anyone, we are an independent party and need to act independently,” said the UTJ official, adding that the party could certainly join a coalition led by Sa’ar, if such a coalition “is good for us,” and is feasible. 
“We’re not ruling out anyone.”
UTJ MK Uri Maklev said last week that the party would support Netanyahu “as long as he has an option to form a coalition,” adding that he was the ultra-Orthodox party’s “first choice.
And UTJ MK Yitzhak Findrus made it even clearer that Netanyahu is not the party’s only option, telling Kol Barama radio that if Netanyahu cannot form a government and Sa’ar has a chance “we will of course do the relevant calculations.”
This attitude reflects the flexibility and pragmatism of the ultra-Orthodox parties who have been part of left-wing and centrist coalitions in the past. 
Being a sectoral party which lobbies determinedly and single-mindedly for the specific needs of its constituents, UTJ has no ideological rigidity as long as it can preserve its core values and advance the interests of its voters. 
It should therefore not come as a surprise that the party is willing to contemplate finding a new political partner should Netanyahu find himself without the ability to form a government. 
Shas and its leader Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has publicly been more devoted to Netanyahu and the right-wing religious bloc than his peers in UTJ. 
He has said that the alliance with Netanyahu is continuing, that Shas remains committed to the bloc, and that his party will recommend to the president that he form the next government. 
Deri repeated this message at a party faction meeting last week launching the party’s election campaign. 
But Shas is vulnerable however to erosion of its support from its non ultra-Orthodox but religiously traditional and working class voters who could easily switch to the Likud should they believe the party to be in electoral trouble. 
Although Sa’ar might not be his first choice, Deri’s commitment to Netanyahu might also wane should the electoral map swing decisively away from the premier come March. 


Tags Likud Shas Ultra-Orthodox gideon sa'ar right wing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by