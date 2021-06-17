'Untraditional party crashers' saved groom's grandfather at his wedding

Neoray arrived at the scene in less than a minute and a half together with Hatzalah volunteers Aryeh Hershler and Leib Mor. The three EMTs reportedly rushed into the hall to find a crowd of confused guests, a frantic bride and groom and an unconscious 70-year-old man. Neoray asked someone to bring the defibrillator provided by the wedding hall, and the three initiated CPR.

The volunteers continued chest compressions while administering a shock via the defibrillator.

The man’s pulse returned and he began to regain consciousness as he was loaded into the ambulance. After a second shock from the defibrillator, additional medical personnel and first responders began arriving at the scene along with an ambulance.The man’s pulse returned and he began to regain consciousness as he was loaded into the ambulance.

Following the chaotic scene of CPR and worry, dancing and happiness were restored to the wedding by the very volunteers who had just saved the 70-year-old's life.

“It was such a heartwarming ending,” commented Neoray. “We not only ended up saving the life of the groom’s grandfather, but we saved the joy of the wedding as well. The mitzvah of celebrating with a bride and groom on their wedding day is so important, and we made sure to lift the mood after ensuring that the man was safe and recovering. We may have been unconventional party crashers, but we were able to bring joy to the newly married couple and save a life at the same time.”

