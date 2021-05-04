US condemned violence by both Palestinians & Jewish extremists

The United States condemned both Palestinian and Jewish extremist violence on Monday as unrest rocked the West Bank in the aftermath of a shooting attack Sunday at the Tapuach Junction that left two Israeli, 19-year old seminary students, in serious condition at Beilinson Hospital.

"We condemn the shooting attack on innocent civilians in the West Bank yesterday, as well as reported retaliatory attacks, and wish the victims a quick recovery. Terror and violence solve nothing," said the United States.

It spoke out amid reports of Jewish extremist attacks against Palestinian homes and field in the West Bank village of Jalud in the aftermath of the shooting of the two Israeli teens.

The line is in keeping with the Biden's administrations pattern of statements that speak broadly of Israeli and Palestinian behavior without unduly singling out either side.

But it is a different tone from that set by the former Trump administration that solely condemned Palestinian terror.

Former US special envoy Jason Greenblatt who served during the Trump administration tweeted about the difference in tone.

"We issued full throated condemnations of terrorism & full throated support of Israel’s right to defend itself without ever using “balancing language," Greenblatt wrote.

