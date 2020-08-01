The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US House passes missile-defense budget for Israel valued at $500 mil.

The financial aid will mostly go towards the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow missile defense systems.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 1, 2020 12:49
Iron Dome missile test (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Iron Dome missile test
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
US House of Representatives passed on Friday an aid package to Israel valued at $500 million designated for assistance to Israel in missile-defense, JNS reported.
The financial aid will mostly go towards the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow missile defense systems.
$500,000,000 shall be for the Israeli Cooperative Programs...for the procurement of the Iron Dome defense system to counter short-range rocket threats...for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD) program... for co-production activities of Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems in the United States and in Israel," the bill specified.
The funds allocated are part of the 2016 MOU between the countries, worth $38 billion over a decade.
Apart from the missile defense systems, out of the total budget, $47.5 million will be allocated towards anti-tunnel technology cooperation, $4 million for new US-Israel collaboration on coronavirus research and $6 million for joint US-Israel cooperative programs in energy and water, according to JNS.
The bill will next head to the Senate, where it is expected to be ammended.


