The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US-Israel sign collaboration to strengthen biodiversity conservation

"The US Government looks forward to exploring opportunities for cooperation and exchange with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority in our efforts to promote sustainable management of biodiversity."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2020 11:43
A woman takes part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on people to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem July 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
A woman takes part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on people to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jerusalem July 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
On Wednesday, US Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) director-general Shaul Goldstein finalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at supporting future cooperations between both agencies and increasing exchanges on biodiversity conservation, protected areas and the protection of cultural and historical heritage, according to a US Department of Interior press release. 
“President Trump values the partnership the United States has with Israel and our collective efforts to strengthen conservation initiatives internationally,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “I applaud Director General Goldstein’s leadership in expanding Israel’s system of parks and nature reserves, and I look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.” 
“The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is in charge of over 25 percent of Israel’s land, and we have the important and sacred task to protect and conserve not only thousands of species of wild animals and plants, but also many of the most precious and valuable heritage and nature sites in the Holy Land,” said INPA Director General Shaul Goldstein. 
“There is obviously quite a difference between our two countries in size, but both the US Department of the Interior and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority share the same vision of conservation and protection of our nature, heritage and landscapes for future generations,” he added. “I look forward to continued cooperation with the US Department of the Interior to fulfill this vision.”
"The United States Government looks forward to exploring opportunities for cooperation and exchange with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority in our efforts to promote sustainable management of biodiversity, wildlife, forests, and marine life; prevent wildlife trafficking; manage forest fires; and, educate communities on environmental protection," said David Friedman, the United States Ambassador to Israel.
 


Tags Israel United States nature David Friedman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by