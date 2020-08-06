US-Israel sign collaboration to strengthen biodiversity conservation

On Wednesday, US Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt and Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) director-general Shaul Goldstein finalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at supporting future cooperations between both agencies and increasing exchanges on biodiversity conservation, protected areas and the protection of cultural and historical heritage, according to a US Department of Interior press release.

“President Trump values the partnership the United States has with Israel and our collective efforts to strengthen conservation initiatives internationally,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “I applaud Director General Goldstein’s leadership in expanding Israel’s system of parks and nature reserves, and I look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.”

“The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is in charge of over 25 percent of Israel’s land, and we have the important and sacred task to protect and conserve not only thousands of species of wild animals and plants, but also many of the most precious and valuable heritage and nature sites in the Holy Land,” said INPA Director General Shaul Goldstein.

“There is obviously quite a difference between our two countries in size, but both the US Department of the Interior and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority share the same vision of conservation and protection of our nature, heritage and landscapes for future generations,” he added. “I look forward to continued cooperation with the US Department of the Interior to fulfill this vision.”