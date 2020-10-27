US refuses to give Israel former Tel Aviv embassy – report

The United States reneged on a 20-year-old agreement to give Israel its embassy in Tel Aviv for free in return for free land in Jerusalem for its embassy in the capital, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday night.

The report said Israel and the US agreed in 1989 that when the US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would take place, the US would be given free land in Jerusalem for the new embassy, and the US would give Israel the site of its old embassy in Tel Aviv.

The old embassy's land is prime beachfront property on Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Street, worth considerably more than the embassy in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood.

According to the report, Israel kept its end of the deal, and the Jerusalem land was provided for free. But the US has refused to keep its end of the bargain.

Following negotiations between Israel and the US, Israel gave up on receiving the expensive land in Tel Aviv.

The report revealed that the US was represented in the negotiations by attorney Orrin Persky, a senior partner in the law firm Shimron, Molho, Persky & Co. The firm's other senior partner is David Shimron, Netanyahu's second cousin and former lawyer and confidant, who has been indicted in the Submarine Affair.

The law firm responded that Persky had represented the US for more than 30 years, long before the embassy move, and he works independently of Shimron and Isaac Molho, the firm's managing partner, who is also a Netanyahu relative and former adviser.

Netanyahu's office said it was unaware of the incident.

An American official denied the report.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.