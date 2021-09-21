The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Video tour of Israel will reconnect locked-out tourists

Tour guide Josh Levinson plans to hike across the whole State of Israel and document his journey on YouTube.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 03:09
Josh Levinson at Qaqun, Israel. (photo credit: DAVID HAYNES)
Josh Levinson at Qaqun, Israel.
(photo credit: DAVID HAYNES)
Tour guide Josh Levinson plans to hike the Israel National Trail and film his journey across the whole State of Israel. The trail is 1100 km long and spans the length of the entire country. The film will be the most comprehensive online tour of Israel yet.
Levinson, 51, generally leads in-person tours, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism in Israel has significantly declined over the last year and a half. Missing the experience of guiding visitors in person, Levinson decided to take on this project.
“I’ve really missed guiding people. Israel is such an amazing country, wherever you look there’s always something of interest to see. I loved bringing it to life for my guests," Levinson said.
He will hike from the Lebanese and Syrian border all the way to Eilat. He anticipates the trip will take about four months, taking into account his plans to visit places outside the trail.
Josh Levinson giving a tour at Ein Prat National Park. (credit: DAVID HAYNES)Josh Levinson giving a tour at Ein Prat National Park. (credit: DAVID HAYNES)
He plans to post the video tour on YouTube so that everyone who can't make it to Israel can see the country through his eyes.
“Other people have walked the trail and filmed their experience, but no professional tour guide has yet undertaken a video series of this magnitude,” Levinson noted.
“I’m not too worried about the technical aspect. I figure I’ll learn how to manage the camera as I go. It’s all part of the adventure.”
In order to fund his trip, Levinson started a crowdfunding effort, hoping to raise NIS 10,000 to pay for filming and hiking gear. The deadline for the campaign is October 3 and 47% of his funding goal has been reached so far.


