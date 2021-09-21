Video tour of Israel will reconnect locked-out tourists

Tour guide Josh Levinson plans to hike the Israel National Trail and film his journey across the whole State of Israel. The trail is 1100 km long and spans the length of the entire country. The film will be the most comprehensive online tour of Israel yet.

Levinson, 51, generally leads in-person tours, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism in Israel has significantly declined over the last year and a half. Missing the experience of guiding visitors in person, Levinson decided to take on this project.

“I’ve really missed guiding people. Israel is such an amazing country, wherever you look there’s always something of interest to see. I loved bringing it to life for my guests," Levinson said.

He will hike from the Lebanese and Syrian border all the way to Eilat. He anticipates the trip will take about four months, taking into account his plans to visit places outside the trail.

Josh Levinson giving a tour at Ein Prat National Park. (credit: DAVID HAYNES)

He plans to post the video tour on YouTube so that everyone who can't make it to Israel can see the country through his eyes.

“Other people have walked the trail and filmed their experience, but no professional tour guide has yet undertaken a video series of this magnitude,” Levinson noted.

“I’m not too worried about the technical aspect. I figure I’ll learn how to manage the camera as I go. It’s all part of the adventure.”