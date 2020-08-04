The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Visa in credit card payment app agreement with Max

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the transition to digital payments.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2020 22:05
A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)
A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)
Visa card holders now have a smartphone payment solution, with the inauguration of its Max app Contactless.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the transition to digital payments and was a significant catalyst for the adoption of digitization and transactions without the use of the physical credit card. According to data provided by Max, over the past few months, the rate of digital transactions (by phone and online) of all transactions in the economy has risen by an average of 52%. Among seniors, the rate is higher at 71%.
Mobile payment will be possible in Max’s existing application both for merchants in Israel and abroad without the need to enter a secret code. Customers who pay on mobile will enjoy unique benefits as part of the launch, including 10% cash back on purchases at various leading chains, the company announced this week.
Mobile payment with Max is available for owners of Android devices, and later, with the entry of Apple Pay to Israel, it will also be possible on devices that support iOS operating system. Today, mobile payments are available for Max Visa card holders, and in the near future, the option will become available to all Max card holders.
“We know that the public in Israel has been waiting a long time for a real payment revolution to reach businesses. The transition from a plastic card to a full digital payment is a profound economic and cultural change in the way we exchange money,” said Ron Painero, CEO of Max.
Barak Melnik, CEO of VISA Israel, added: “We are pleased to be a partner in the launch of Max’s new payment, which enables mobile payments in millions of businesses in Israel and around the world, without contact, easily and securely.”
Last month, Isracard became the first Israeli credit card company to launch a smartphone payment solution, with its Anypay app.


