VizibleZone signs deal with water company for COVID-19 notifications

The technology is expected to be used in the factories and plants of Israel's national water company Mekorot in order to allow business continuity amid the coronavirus.

The technology works when employees download the application that monitors proximity using BLE technology, which does not use location tracing, allowing increased privacy. In the case of a positive COVID-19 test result, the technology is able to track all the interactions the employee had over a period of three weeks. Similarly, VizibleZone can use a dashboard tool to generate epidemiological investigations.

The technology is also accurate in indoor and outdoor settings, which relies on the application of the employee's phone.

"With the app, employers and employees can be confident that their workplace is doing its utmost to prevent and halt the spread of COVID-19,” Ofir added. "We’re pleased that our technology, which can play a crucial role in assisting offices and companies in returning workforces in the most efficient and secure manner, is being used by Mekorot. Keeping businesses open and functioning is a critical aspect of emerging from lockdowns and getting economies back on track,” said Gabi Ofir, CEO of VizibleZone."With the app, employers and employees can be confident that their workplace is doing its utmost to prevent and halt the spread of COVID-19,” Ofir added.

Shimon Rosh, Mekorot’s head of COVID-19 safety, said, “We chose VizibleZone’s solution to allow our employees to safely maintain routine activity at sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The technology allows monitoring of exposure and an epidemiological investigation as necessary, while fully preserving our employees’ privacy.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}