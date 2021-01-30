The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
VizibleZone signs deal with water company for COVID-19 notifications

In the case of a positive COVID-19 result, the technology is able to track all the interactions the employee had over a period of three weeks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2021 16:58
worker at the Eshkol Water Filtration Plant in Northern Israel. The central filtration plant at the Eshkol site in Israel is the fourth largest plant in the world and the first of its kind in the country. It was constructed in June 2007 by Israel's National Water Company Mekorot. The plant filters
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
The Jerusalem-based startup VizibleZone, a company that focuses on artificial intelligence, has signed a contract with Israel's National Water Carrier in order to develop a coronavirus exposure notification system.
The technology is expected to be used in the factories and plants of Israel's national water company Mekorot in order to allow business continuity amid the coronavirus.
The technology works when employees download the application that monitors proximity using BLE technology, which does not use location tracing, allowing increased privacy. In the case of a positive COVID-19 test result, the technology is able to track all the interactions the employee had over a period of three weeks. Similarly, VizibleZone can use a dashboard tool to generate epidemiological investigations. 
The technology is also accurate in indoor and outdoor settings, which relies on the application of the employee's phone. 
"We’re pleased that our technology, which can play a crucial role in assisting offices and companies in returning workforces in the most efficient and secure manner, is being used by Mekorot. Keeping businesses open and functioning is a critical aspect of emerging from lockdowns and getting economies back on track,” said Gabi Ofir, CEO of VizibleZone. 
"With the app, employers and employees can be confident that their workplace is doing its utmost to prevent and halt the spread of COVID-19,” Ofir added.
Shimon Rosh, Mekorot’s head of COVID-19 safety, said, “We chose VizibleZone’s solution to allow our employees to safely maintain routine activity at sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The technology allows monitoring of exposure and an epidemiological investigation as necessary, while fully preserving our employees’ privacy.”


