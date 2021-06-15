Weapons exchange on Jordan border thwarted by Israeli security forces

On Monday evening, IDF troops, Israel Police, and Border Police apprehended suspects for attempting to smuggle weapons across the Israel, Jordan border in the Arava region.

The security forces identified the suspect as he approached the border on the Israeli side, and fired in his direction in order to prevent him from reaching the border.

During the operation, an IDF reserve soldier was moderately injured and was evacuated from the scene of the event to a hospital in order to receive medical treatment. The reason for his injury is under investigation. The arrested suspect has also been transferred to hospital to receive treatment.

This is the second weapon smuggling attempt that has been thwarted by the IDF recently. On Saturday last week two suspects were arrested and taken in for further questioning after Israeli forces discovered nine pistols, a Kalashnikov rifle, and another M16 rifle in their possession in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

Additionally, in recent months the IDF has thwarted over 1,000 attempts to smuggle items which could potentially be used for terrorism into Gaza via the postal system.

