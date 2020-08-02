Who will be Israel's next prime minister? 28% say Bennett

A Channel 12 poll released on Sunday has found that Naftali Bennett, current head of the Yamina party, is believed to have the strongest chance of being Israel's next prime minister, with 28% of respondents saying so. The poll did not consider current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as fellow members of his Likud party. It is important to note that a plurality of respondents (33%) say that none of them have a strong chance of becoming Israel's next prime minister.
Bennett was followed by Yesh Atid-Telem Chairman Yair Lapid, with 21% believing that he has the strongest chance of becoming Israel's next prime minister, followed by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot at 13%.
The poll comes amid widespread discontent among the Israeli populace and mass protests against Netanyahu's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to worsened economic conditions and increased anger towards the government's response.
Additional frustration also includes the ongoing corruption trial against the prime minister, apparent police brutality and alleged incitement by Netanyahu against anti-Netanyahu protesters.