Who will be Israel's next prime minister? 28% say Bennett

Bennett was followed by Yesh Atid-Telem Chairman Yair Lapid, with 21% believing that he has the strongest chance of becoming Israel's next prime minister, followed by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot at 13%.

The poll comes amid widespread discontent among the Israeli populace and mass protests against Netanyahu's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to worsened economic conditions and increased anger towards the government's response.

Additional frustration also includes the ongoing corruption trial against the prime minister, apparent police brutality and alleged incitement by Netanyahu against anti-Netanyahu protesters.