Can Naftali Bennett lead Israel out of the coronavirus crisis?

“Well done, good job,” yells out one well-wisher, as Naftali Bennett embarks on a stroll around Lod this week. Cries of “you should be in the government” and “Bibi has made a big mistake not bringing you in” are yelled out by not a few passers-by, while others stride up to take selfies with the former defense minister. Bounding into a local Tunisian sandwich shop, Bennett listens to the financial troubles of the proprietor, caused by what he says has been a 50% decline in trade compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Israel back in February. And a taxi driver sitting at the front of the shop eating his sandwich tells Bennett about a 90% falloff in passengers since the public health crisis exploded, noting that travel to and from Ben-Gurion Airport, which used to be his bread and butter, has all but dried up completely. He, too, bemoans the fact that the Yamina leader is not in the coalition, with Bennett asserting that it was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who did not want him in the government, and not the reverse. BENNETT’S VISIT to Lod this week is just one in a series of forays into the Israeli heartland of late, which has also included Sderot, Ashkelon, Beersheba, Kfar Saba, and Tiberias, and which are designed to gauge how regions are coping with the coronavirus crisis, offer advice and a helping hand where possible, and connect with the people who are suffering economically and socially from the viral scourge.While still in office as defense minister, Bennett took an active role in seeking to address the crisis, opening COVID-19 quarantine hotels to stop the spread of the disease, urging mass testing to enable the economy to reopen, and other measures besides. But when coalition negotiations with the Likud failed, Bennett found himself on the outside of a government for the first time since he entered politics (excluding his ejection from the Knesset after the April 2019 election).Despite the obvious disappointment and rancor caused by the exclusion of Bennett’s Yamina Party from the government back in May, opposition politics is clearly having a refreshing effect on the politician, whose career over the last 18 months has ranged from being politically dead to occupying one of the highest public offices in the land. And during the COVID-19 crisis, Bennett has been energetically decrying the government’s apparent directionless fumbling, urging the adoption of a comprehensive and consolidated plan to contain the disease and then manage it, while the world seeks long-term medical solutions. To this end, he established the “Civilian Coronavirus Cabinet,” comprising himself and several highly respected former officials – such as Giora Eiland, a former IDF Operations Directorate head; Prof. Ronit Calderon, a prominent public health and epidemiological expert; and Dr. Michael Sarel, a former chief economist at the Finance Ministry – to identify the most serious problems facing the country due to the pandemic and advocating solutions. Bennett and his “cabinet” have of late called to train thousands of airport and El Al employees as epidemiological trackers to trace who may have come into contact with confirmed COVID-19 carriers; urged the appointment of a coronavirus “czar”; and called for transferring authority for fighting the disease to the Defense Ministry. And his activity has been well noted by a public that has grown heavily disenchanted with the management of the health crisis by Netanyahu and his government. The massive spike in COVID-19 cases over the last three weeks has frightened many people, diminished economic activity, led to business closures, increased unemployment, and heightened the financial misery and peril of many. The mass protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Tuesday night, which spiraled into violence and riots, struck home just how furious many parts of the public have become with the government’s blundering, with protesters coming from across the political spectrum.Netanyahu’s public approval ratings have plummeted as a result. A Channel 13 poll this week showed that 61% of respondents said they were dissatisfied with Netanyahu’s handling of the pandemic, with his Likud Party bleeding support.At the same time, several polls have shown Bennett gaining traction and popularity as someone whom the public would trust to handle the worsening crisis. The same poll put Yamina up to 13 seats from its current six, while 45% of respondents said Bennett should be The economic plan that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz unveiled Wednesday night began to receive criticism even before it was officially announced.The plan will give families with one child NIS 2,000; families with two children, NIS 2,500; families of three or more, NIS 3,000; and individuals over the age of 18 will get NIS 750.“Why do we give out this money? Because we have to get the economy moving,” Netanyahu said, in announcing the plan. “People are sitting at home. They do not make purchases. When we give them this money, they will buy. It encourages consumption – they will go to buy. And once they go to buy, businesses expand, they have to hire workers.”While the plan provides an immediate injection of cash to the people who need it most – those that lost their jobs and businesses due to the pandemic – the blanket payments also mean that money will be handed out to many Israelis who have not been affected financially by the country’s economic crisis.Many senior Treasury officials opposed the plan for that reason, including director-general Keren Terner Eyal, who according to Channel 13 said it was like “throwing suitcases of money that we don’t have into the sea.” Criticism emerged even from within the coalition, with Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli of Labor suggesting that “it would be better for helicopters to take that cash and scatter the money where they really need it instead of throwing it from the clouds.”Netanyahu cited the urgency of giving out the money quickly as the reason for bypassing a screening process that would determine eligibility based on income and other criteria – a process that could take weeks and get mired in bureaucracy.Other critics called the plan populism at its worst, and claimed that it was a flagrant attempt by Netanyahu to buy off the public amid flagging poll numbers over his handling of the corona crisis and just before the resumption of his fateful trial for corruption and bribery.Although there are certainly grounds for cynicism, and the plan to give grants to every citizen is certainly not the panacea that will jump start the economy, there is some validity to the viewpoint of Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg, whose party focuses on the population that is most affected by the economic crisis facing the country. “The grant is right – and it’s right that it’s universal. It will give money to families to spend in the shrinking economy and at businesses that need it. Those who ‘do not need’ are a very thin layer, and creating tests for receiving the grant will cause more harm than good for everyone,” said Zandberg, crossing partisan political lines to accept the plan for its benefits, not its flaws.It is also true that it is easy to complain and to criticize, but sometimes it’s the result of a knee-jerk aversion to anything that emerges from the Prime Minister’s Office. In this case, and despite its problematic aspects, the grant plan might prove to have logic during this unprecedented time and place we find ourselves in. Nevertheless, it is difficult to shake the feeling that something else is at play. Netanyahu revealed a sweeping economic relief plan just last week. Checks to all citizens was not mentioned there. So what changed? The increasing demonstrations outside his Jerusalem home? The fact that his bribery trial resumes on Sunday? The drop in his approval ratings in all polls and the rise in popularity of his arch rival Naftali Bennett? The move to distribute money to all citizens – including many who don’t really need it – smells of cheap populism and probably is just that. Netanyahu is a gifted politician and has had success in the past as finance minister but he is now in political trouble and giving away money is a way to distract the people from his trial, the mismanagement of the coronavirus and more. In addition, when the entire Finance Ministry staff comes out against the plan and warns of burning cash that Israel doesn’t have, the public should pay attention. It is not too late to reconsider the way to distribute this money based on need. Too many people are suffering. Let’s find a way to get it to them.