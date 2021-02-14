The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Widow of officer slams IDF Spokesperson for terror tunnel joke

The meme was tweeted by the IDF’s official Twitter account showing a picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah next to the text: “Are you a tunnel? Cause I’m digging you.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 22:27
IN DECEMBER the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield to discover and destroy all cross-border tunnels dug by Hezbollah into northern Israel. (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
IN DECEMBER the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield to discover and destroy all cross-border tunnels dug by Hezbollah into northern Israel.
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
The widow of an IDF officer who was killed by Hamas terrorists who had crossed into Israel from the Gaza Strip via a tunnel, slammed the IDF Spokesperson’s Office on Sunday night for a meme that made light of the threat terror tunnels pose to the State of Israel.
The meme was tweeted by the IDF’s official Twitter account and showed a picture of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah next to the text: “Are you a tunnel? Cause I’m digging you.”
“Hezbollah decided we’re the perfect ones... to terrorize,” the IDF wrote in the tweet. “If you need a last-minute Valentine’s Day card, here’s a groundbreaking greeting on behalf of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah.”
The IDF was referring to the discovery in 2018 of a series of tunnels Hezbollah had dug across the border from Lebanon into Israel. At the time, the IDF said that Hezbollah planned to use the tunnels to send hundreds of guerillas covertly into Israel to carry out terrorist attacks in communities near the border.
In response, Michal Kesten Keidar slammed the IDF and said that she was personally insulted.
“Tunnels are not a joke and neither is Nasrallah,” Kesten Keidar wrote. “This is upsetting that jokes like this come from the IDF Spokesperson.”
Kesten Keidar’s late husband was Lt.-Col. Dolev Keidar who was killed during the Gaza war in 2014 during a firefight with Hamas terrorists who had crossed into Israel via a cross-border tunnel near Kibbutz Nir Am.


