Will a new plan to complete Falash Mura aliyah face obstacles? – analysis

The efforts to bring the remainder of the Ethiopian Falash Mura community, descendants of Jews, to Israel has been long and tortuous, and encumbered by numerous difficulties, not least political. So comments by Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shatah on Thursday that she will soon present her comprehensive plan to bring all remaining members of the community who are eligible for immigration to Israel should have been a cause for optimism. Yet so many plans and promises have been made on this issue that have not been fulfilled that the minister’s announcement has been met instead with skepticism that this could yet be another false dawn. In 2015, a government resolution was passed to bring approximately 9,000 remaining members of the community to Israel, but only some 2,000 have arrived since then. The exact reasons for the failure to implement the resolution remain unclear, but what is certain is that there exists ideological opposition to prevent it, including in some ultra-Orthodox and hardline religious-Zionist circles. Indeed, one prominent opponent is chief rabbi of Beersheba and member of the Council of the Chief Rabbinate, Rabbi Yehudah Deri, brother of Interior Minister Arye Deri who has the ultimate authority over the immigration of the Falash Mura. In a letter written by Yehuda Deri to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 9 this year, he wrote that the Falash Mura “are not Jews” and that the late, former Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef had not included them in his decision determining the Beta Israel community of Ethiopia to be Jewish. Yehuda Deri wrote therefore that Netanyahu should not bring a further 400 members of the community to Israel, as he promised before the election, another promise yet to be completely fulfilled. Following Yehuda Deri’s letter to the prime minister on February 9, Arye Deri was interviewed on Army Radio on February 11, and agreed with his brother that those who remain are not Jewish, although he did not, and has not publicly opposed, the immigration of at least some of those who have family members in Israel, on the basis of family reunification laws.The Falash Mura are descendants of the Ethiopian Jewish community, the Beta Israel, but do not have the right to citizenship under the Law of Return, since their ancestors converted, under duress, to Christianity.They are granted citizenship under the Law of Entry on the consideration of the interior minister, on the basis of family reunification principles, and are required to undergo Jewish conversion once in Israel.According to experts on the Falash Mura community, the remaining members of the community are patrilineal descendants of Jews. In 2005, then-Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar, ruled that those of matrilineal descent should be brought to Israel, but notably excluded those of patrilineal descent.But during the course of the various stages of the Falash Mura aliya in the 1990s and 2000s, numerous families were split up when some members of a family were deemed eligible for immigration, and some not. Activists have continued to campaign for those of patrilineal descent to be able to rejoin their families, which includes adult children separated from their parentsOpponents, such as Yehuda Deri, have argued that this could lead to perpetual cycles of new claims for immigration, although activists have insisted that this would be impossible. Activists for the immigration of the remainder of the Falash Mura have been reluctant to point fingers at whom they believe to be ultimately responsible for the failure to complete the 2015 government resolution. They are however running out of patience with the current political leadership, especially after a slew of promises by Netanyahu before the election to bring those who remain in Ethiopia to Israel, and have threatened to restart communal protests against him after these broken political promises. Failure to implement the coming new plan would surely be the nail in the coffin in the faith of those members of the Ethiopian community who wish to be reunited with their children, parents, brothers and sisters.