Will Amazon build an AWS cloud server farm in Israel?

Could Amazon be on its way to setting up a massive AWS cloud server farm in Israel? Industry sources say Amazon is believed to be a leading contender for the Israeli government's massive Nimbus cloud-based data center project, which would move much of the government’s IT infrastructure to the cloud. Only the world's largest cloud service providers were invited to submit a bid for the tender, which will be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of the online retail giant, is by far the world's largest cloud company, with an estimated 47% of the entire cloud market in 2019. Other cloud providers like Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle have also been invited to submit bids.The Finance Ministry confirmed that bids for the tender were submitted this week, and that the review process should be done by the end of March. The ministry declined to offer any information about the bidders.Insiders believe that selecting Amazon could provide significant benefits for the Israeli economy beyond the government project itself. Amazon currently operates 26 server farm "regions" around the world, and building a 27th in Israel would open up new doors for innovation and investment into the startup nation, as well as new labor market opportunities.There is significant pressure to select a provider that will offer the highest level service to the nation for the long-term. An inferior provider offering poor services would be seen as a disaster for the nation's technological capacity. The Nimbus system would be used to house tremendous amounts of sensitive data for government institutions and ministries, improving efficiency and reducing bureaucracy.For security reasons, the Israeli data center would have to operate independently of any other cloud services region in the world, with the capacity to provide for all of the nation's long-term needs. Amazon is perceived as being prepared to make a much larger investment in Israel's infrastructure than any other competitor.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The cloud field is growing rapidly around the world in recent years, and Israel is seen as ripe for a boom in server farms. Israel's data needs are skyrocketing, and its current infrastructure is seen as lagging. Government investment in large infrastructure projects is a standard part of the playbook for pulling an economy out of a recession, so the success of the Nimbus project would be seen as a big win for the country.Microsoft and Oracle both announced plans last year to build server farms in Israel, partly in preparation for the Nimbus tender. Oracle's plan reportedly includes an underground data center in Jerusalem.