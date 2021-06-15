The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will 'Sundays off' reenter Israel's national agenda?

Over the years, there have been various initiatives to make Israel's week look more like that of other countries, to no avail.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 15, 2021 14:24
Yisrael Beitenu head and former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yisrael Beitenu head and former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman
(photo credit: Courtesy)
When Israel's new Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman met with officials from the Histadrut labor union Monday, a proposal was mentioned that many Israelis have long forgotten: Making Sunday a day off from work.
While Western countries around the world work Monday through Friday, with Saturday and Sunday off, Israel's work week is Sunday through Thursday, with Friday officially set as a half-day of work for bureaucratic purposes. Over the years, there have been various initiatives to make Israel's week look more like that of other countries, to no avail.
Besides adapting Israel's schedule to international standards, Sundays off brings up questions relating to Israelis' leisure time. Israelis enjoy fewer vacation days than most OECD countries. With just 12 paid vacation days for a worker mandated by law (many get more), and nine paid public holidays, Israelis get far fewer days to relax than most. That has a cost for individuals and families, and possibly also for businesses: Israel's work productivity outside of the hi-tech sector is among the lowest in the world.
In 2016, the proposal was put forward to make one Sunday per month a day off, in an effort to help improve people's quality of life. Then, concerns about the high cost of 12 days off on the national economy led to that number being cut to just six Sundays per year. And then, as national priorities changed, the proposal was dropped from the agenda and not mentioned again.
In Monday's introductory meeting between Liberman and industry heads, including Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David, Bar-David brought up Sundays off as one of the goals he would like to accomplish during Liberman's term. The matter was not discussed beyond that, but the fact that the Histadrut plans to push for Sundays off gives cause for hope. 


Tags Avigdor Liberman Histadrut business hi-tech Weekend
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by