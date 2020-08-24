With 25% chance of re-entering job market, Israelis might end up ‘lost’

As Israel continues to grapple with a global recession and roughly one million people out of work, reports warn of a “lost generation” - young Israelis, who might face chronic unemployment and decreasing opportunities to enter the workforce.Israelis placed on unpaid leave when the coronavirus crisis started, now have only a 25% chance of returning to work, News 13 reported Sunday evening citing the Unemployment Service. The service further predicted that half a million Israelis will remain unemployed by the end of the year and that Israel will have a 12% unemployment rate at that time. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz vowed to offer unemployment benefits until June 2021 or as long as the unemployment rate, as calculated by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), is 10% or more.This policy primarily helps the aviation and tourism industries today which saw the greatest blow to their markets due COVID-19. Yet it also contributes to people choosing to be unemployed until an offer comes along. Collecting benefits as well as earning money in cash for odd jobs, has become a preferred route for many Israelis. Others might simply opt to collect benefits and stay home watching over their children or their elderly parents.David, a 38-years-old immigrant from Portugal who is currently out of work said he feels the slump.“Before COVID-19 I had two and three job interviews per day,” he said Monday. “Now I have one interview per week. But when I was in Portugal in 2012 I had two job interviews – in two years.”Israelis, David thinks, have no idea what they’re talking about when they are talking about “a lost generation.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“It was like at a nightclub when they put on the lights and ask people to go home,” he said. “Portugal collapsed; Greece collapsed. All the people I grew up with were gone. The prime minister at the time, Pedro Passos Coelho, told the nation that people who are looking for work should emigrate. The situation here is nothing like it.”He expressed his concern that, just as Europe gets a cold when the US coughs, Israel is looking at troubled times ahead since it is so closely aligned with the US economy.“But even if Israel’s economy will tank,” he said, “this country isn’t going to collapse. I just don’t see it happening.”Israel Democracy Institute researcher Yarden Kedar agrees. “A ‘Lost Generation’ is a very dramatic term,” he said. “Whom does it include? From our data from the age of 25 and upwards the economic blow starts to decline.”According to Kedar, the government made a mistake when it decided to give grants to everybody in the “Check for Every Citizen” plan.“Half of Israel didn’t report a decline in income,” he said, “so simply by giving all the money to the half that did suffer a loss of income you could have gotten more consumption out of this aid program.”“The government should have taken young people into consideration and offer them more help,” he said. Yet, “I would not talk about a ‘Lost Generation’ just yet.”“We are now before Rosh Hashana, where people usually buy a lot of honey,” Gal Golan of Mordechai Golan apiary said. “I should be so busy I can’t even talk with you. But we’re having this talk now because, sadly, I’m not as busy.”Golan says that one out of every three friends he has, is now facing hardships because of the crisis. “Either they live off their savings, or their parents help them out, or they take loans to stay afloat,” he said.“When people say we are a ‘Lost Generation’ it can mean so many things, it can be about education, or people who don’t have enough food to eat. It could be that this entire generation of people is renting and needs to move every two years, never reaching a state of stability.”Golan did get some help from the state, but said the state took the money back in forms of taxes “so my pocket is empty.”“I paid NIS 100 to the Tax Revenue for honey sales recently,” he said, “take a moment and think what that means.”