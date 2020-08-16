Netanyahu announces NIS 8.5 billion stimulus plan as GDP drops by 28.7%

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced another stimulus plan, to the tune of NIS 8.5 billion, on the heels of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) report concerning the second quarter of 2020. In a historic situation, Israel’s GDP dropped by 28.7% - the first time this has happened in 40 years. Consumption dropped by 43.4% while imported goods and services suffered a 41.7% dip. This is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the policies taken by the government to curb it. Among them have been a nationwide lockdown; severe limitations on restaurants and public gatherings; and an almost complete halt of all tourism to the country. The harshest crash, 80%, was reported for leisure activities and cultural events. The report includes a warning that, due to lack of data on the various factors involved in the pandemic, these figures should be treated with caution.The CBS report says that state spending increased by 25.2%, in part because of the “Check for Every Citizen” plan and the Safety Net program. Netanyahu claimed that the drop in Israeli production is “7.8%, half of the decline among the nations of Europe and among the lowest in the world.” It is unclear what the basis for this figure is, since the CBS gives the figure of 28.7% decline in production. This would not be the first time the government clashes with state agencies over statistics. The Finance Ministry recently reported that it found a mistake in the figures released by the Bank of Israel concerning state aid offered by Israel to its citizens. The bank claimed the figure was true at the time. In Spain and the UK, the decline in GDP was over 50%; in France and Italy, more than 40%, N12 reported on Sunday. "This is the result of our responsible policy," Netanyahu said, "which not only reduced the number of deaths [from COVID-19] in Israel but also the extent of the damage done to the national economy." Nearly every serious economist has said that Netanyahu’s insistence on passing a budget only until the end of 2020 rather than a two-year one would be bad for the economy. In a Panel held by Bank Hapoalim on Thursday, Prof. Leo Leiderman said that while the figure is known for how much Israel has decided to spend to help the public, “we have no way to judge performance.”