The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

World markets respond to COVID-19 vaccine news; El Al up by 7%

The Monday report by US drug company Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech about early 90% success rate is good tidings for sectors worst hit by coronavirus such as aviation, films and oil.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 18:22
Founding Partner at Beta Finance Yaniv Abadi. (photo credit: EYAL FRIDMAN)
Founding Partner at Beta Finance Yaniv Abadi.
(photo credit: EYAL FRIDMAN)
The report by US drug company Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech about their 90% success rate in early COVID-19 vaccination stage trials led to a remarkable shift in stock markets around the world on Monday, as sectors badly hit by the novel coronavirus, among them aviation, films and oil, registered a massive boost.
In Tel Aviv, El Al stock went up by 7%, as did Isrotel hotel’s stock. The new assumption that aviation and tourism may soon return was translated into an increase of oil company Bazan Group’s stock by 11% due to investors believing that planes and tour buses require fuel.
In the US market, Pfizer stocks rose by 9%, as did those of its competitor Moderna, which went up by 8%. The price of Sweet Texas Oil went up by 8.6% and is now more than $40 per barrel, TheMarker reported on Tuesday.
But not all movement was upward: Zoom shares went down by 12% and Amazon by 2.4%.
“There was a time during the COVID-19 crisis that the price of oil-per-barrel went to an all-time low, even a minus,” founding partner at Beta Finance Yaniv Abadi said. He added that, in addition to the pandemic, Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia were engaged in a “fuel war,” which also contributed to prices going down.
“When demand goes down because people are stuck at home and don’t use their cars, nobody wants the barrels the large shipping companies are moving from market to market,” he said. “They ran out of place to store them.”
However, Abadi wants to separate sections of the energy market, which he calls “an anchor” for investors due to the state being the actor that pays for the energy services, seeing that energy demand did not drop in all sectors of society. Green energy firms, for example, remained stable and some even grew.
Movie giant AMC reported an increase of 62% of its stock price – incredible when one considers that it was on the verge of declaring bankruptcy in October, CNBC reported at the time. Azrieli Malls reported an increase of 10% in its stocks, indicating that good things might be in store for both shopping malls and movie theaters located in them.
News that Joe Biden is expected to be next US president led to a mild 2% increase in both Tokyo and Shanghai stock markets as the Democratic nominee is expected to veer away from US President Donald Trump’s “cold trade war” with China. Interestingly, Sweden was unable to avoid a decline in its economy despite being unique in its COVID-19 policy by keeping businesses open and refraining from lockdowns. In the second quarter of 2020, it reported a decline of 8.6% (in the EU it was 12.1% on average) and experts predict a slow recovery for the Nordic nation.
For the US, where 42% of small companies report they fear they will run out of cash in half a year, the news about a possible COVID-19 vaccination and the hoped-for stability of a Biden presidency are positive – specifically if Biden will be able to pass a large enough and well thought of stimulus package to save American businesses until Pfizer is able to offer US citizens a return to normalcy.
“Investors are happy now because they can show evidence that winter 2021 will not be the same as the winter of 2020,” Abadi said. “We all want the world to return to how it was. Pessimism affects the market, and today the market has spoken.”


Tags business Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by