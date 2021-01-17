Yad Sarah reports demand for oxygen concentrators doubled

Yad Sarah volunteers delivered 404 Oxygen concentrators to people’s homes this past week, marking a 95% increase in numbers when compared to two weeks ago, the NGO reported in a press release.
The spike in COVID-19 infections across the country means more people are seeking access to oxygen-rich air. Yad Sarah CEO Moshe Cohen said that more concentrators are in stock for those who need them and that all 120 Yad Sarah branches are open as usual despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
He added thousands of elderly people are being helped by the Yad Sarah call center which delivers medical gear to people’s homes without any cost to them. During the weekend, the call center is manned by non-Jewish workers in accordance with Jewish religious observance of the day of rest.
Over the weekend, 44 Israelis died from COVID-19 infections and the number of total deaths stands at 3,943. Some12 cases of the South African mutation of the novel coronavirus had been discovered in the country so far.
