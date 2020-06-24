Yair Lapid asks to remove Shin Bet security detail

Lapid has expressed opposition to the Shin Bet security since he entered his position, according to the report, and the Shin Bet has complained that he doesn't inform them of his schedule beforehand.

Last week, Lapid asked the Shin Bet to remove the security detail guarding him and the request was forwarded to the Ministerial Committee that Oversees the Work of the Shin Bet Intelligence Agency.

The report comes as the government approves measures allowing the Shin Bet to track civilians in order to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. While the committee at first leaned towards approving Lapid's request, the ministers decided at the last minute to reject the request, according to the report.