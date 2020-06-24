Yair Lapid asks to remove Shin Bet security detail

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has begun avoiding his Shin Bet security detail and has asked that they no longer guard him, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. The ministerial committee has refused Lapid's request since Lapid is the leader of the opposition and is required to be guarded by law.
Lapid has expressed opposition to the Shin Bet security since he entered his position, according to the report, and the Shin Bet has complained that he doesn't inform them of his schedule beforehand.
Last week, Lapid asked the Shin Bet to remove the security detail guarding him and the request was forwarded to the Ministerial Committee that Oversees the Work of the Shin Bet Intelligence Agency.
While the committee at first leaned towards approving Lapid's request, the ministers decided at the last minute to reject the request, according to the report.The report comes as the government approves measures allowing the Shin Bet to track civilians in order to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.