The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yair Netanyahu apologizes for sharing meme of Hindu goddess Durga

The younger Netanyahu has faced prior criticism for Tweeting controversial comments and memes.

By CODY LEVINE  
JULY 29, 2020 03:56
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was criticized Sunday for sharing a meme of the Hindu Goddess on Twitter, prompting an apology from the former after receiving outrage from Indians, who revere the goddess, according to a report from Scroll.in, an India-based news website.
Yair Netanyahu, 29, tweeted a picture of Durga superimposed with the face of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and prosecutor Liat Ben Ari, in relation to the ongoing corruption case of his father.  The caption of the meme read, in Hebrew,  “Know your place you despicable people”.
In response to the backlash from Indian followers of the Prime Minster, Yair Netanyahu apologized on Twitter, saying that “I’ve tweeted a meme from a satirical page, criticizing political figures in Israel. I didn’t realize the meme also portrayed an image conected to the majestic Hindu faith. As soon as I realized it from comments of our Indian friends, I removed the tweet. I apologize.”
The younger Netanyahu has faced prior criticism for Tweeting controversial comments. In June, Netanyahu called for minorities to be banished from Tel Aviv-Jaffa.
Netanyahu made the comment in response to riots that began because of the city's plan to build the Center for the Homeless on a site that was an old Muslim cemetery. He was reacting on Twitter to Blue and White minister Alon Schuster saying there was no chance for coexistence of Arabs and the Jewish minority in Hebron.
Similarly in May, Netanyahu used his Twitter account to claim that  N12 anchorwoman Dana Weiss is in a “bribe-like relationship with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit who gave her endless leaks [regarding] criminal [cases].”
He also implied that Weiss lacks job qualifications and hinted that she received her position via sexual favors, writing on Twitter “does anyone know how Dana Weiss got such a top position on N12? Is she eloquent? No. Is she smart? No. Interesting….”
The apology came after the journalist threatened to sue him for defamation.



Tags twitter Yair Netanyahu Hinduism Hindus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by