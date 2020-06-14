Yair Netanyahu: Clear Tel Aviv of minorities

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, called on Sunday for minorities to be banished from Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Netanyahu made the comment in response to riots that began because of the city's plan to build the Center for the Homeless on a site that was an old Muslim cemetery. He was reacting on Twitter to Blue and White minister Alon Schuster saying there was no chance for coexistence of Arabs and the Jewish minority in Hebron "The riots prove that there is no chance for coexistence in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, and all the minorities must leave the city," Yair Netanyahu tweeted. Joint List MK Ofer Kassif, who is the only Jewish MK on the Joint List of Arab parties, blamed the prime minister for his son's statement."The rotten apple does not fall far from the tree," Kassif said. "The little racist learned hate and ignorance from their father's house. There is no chance for coexistence with haters like them, and they should leave Israel."