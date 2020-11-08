Yamina MK proposes shortening election period to 45 days

"The Knesset sets different dates for holding elections in cases where the Knesset has dissolved due to the passage of a bill to dissolve the Knesset or due to the lack of a budget," Sofer wrote in the explanatory notes on the bill. "The State of Israel is in an ongoing political crisis, and in addition to this it is in an acute health and economic crisis among the worst it has seen due to the coronavirus."

Sofer wants to shorten the election period in order to "ensure the formation of a strong and stable government within a short time, while reducing the division and incitement that accompanies the election campaigns," according to Israel Hayom.

The Yamina MK called for the Knesset to dissolve and to go to elections as quickly as possible.

In October, senior officials close to Alternate Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in Blue and White told The Jerusalem Post that Gantz will not decide whether to initiate the next election in Israel until it is clear who won the election in the United States. The opposition has called in recent weeks for Blue and White to join them in a vote to dissolve the Knesset. If a budget is not passed by then, the Knesset will automatically dissolve and elections will called. Last week, Gantz stated that he would call for elections if a budget is not passed by December. The deadline for the government to approve a bill was delayed in August until December 23.If a budget is not passed by then, the Knesset will automatically dissolve and elections will called. Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. Sofer will meet with the director-general of the Central Elections Committee, Orly Adas, and discuss the law with her later this week.

Yamina MK Ofir Sofer has proposed a bill that would shorten the period between the declaration of elections and election day from 90 days to 45 days, according to Israel Hayom.