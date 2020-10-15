The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yitzhak Rabin memorial canceled, activists plan rally at Rabin Square

The rally will be held exactly on the 25 anniversary of the assassination, on on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 16:33
President Reuven Rivlin pays his respects to former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at the latter's memorial ceremony. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin pays his respects to former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at the latter's memorial ceremony.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
It has been twenty-five years since former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated and for the first time since, the annual memorial at Mt. Herzl will not be held. In spite of the cancellation, activists instead intend on rallying in Tel Aviv at Rabin Square where he was assassinated.
The memorial was cancelled both due to coronavirus limitations inhibiting the gathering of crowds, and extensive construction at The Great Leaders of the Nation's Plot at Mt. Herzl, where several of Israel's former prime ministers are buried.
In light of the changes, Rabin's family decided to hold a small memorial near the plot with close family members in attendance.
They plan on saying Kaddish over the grave before moving on to the Knesset to continue the memorial. 
The family invites the public to join in commemorating Rabin by participating in a variety of online events and projects.
Despite the cancellation of the memorial, activists from the  "Hozrim LeKikar" group (Returning to the square) plan to hold a huge rally at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. 
Activists said in a release that it is "our responsibility to make sure that the square is full."
The rally will be held exactly on the 25th anniversary of the assassination, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. 
Activists are planning to show the movie Incitement, known as Yamim Noraim in Hebrew, which portrays the events that led to the assassination of the Prime Minister.
The rally will be held in coordination with the Health Ministry and coronavirus regulations and the Israel Police.


Tags Yitzhak Rabin assassination Rabin Square
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by