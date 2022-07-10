The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem prepares for President Biden's visit

The IDF, Shin Bet, and police plan to increase security in Judea and Samaria during Biden's visit.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 10, 2022 17:24

Updated: JULY 10, 2022 17:25
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One last month. Next week, he’ll be greeted in Jerusalem by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and a number of hot issues on the Israel-US agenda. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday for the first time since he entered office last year.

Biden is set to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, in a sign of ties between Jerusalem and Riyadh that have not only grown closer in recent years but more open.

During the trip, Biden is expected to announce that Israel approved new security arrangements in the Straits of Tiran, allowing Saudi Arabia to reclaim the Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir. In exchange, Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli airlines to fly over its airspace and direct flights between the countries for Muslims making the pilgrimage to Meccah.

Biden's visit to Israel will be at Ben-Gurion Airport, where the Defense Ministry will present an Iron Dome battery and the prototype of Iron Beam, Israel's laser-based missile defense system, which is in development. The president was scheduled to visit the Palmahim airbase, but the ministry confirmed on Sunday that they moved the presentation to save the president time.

The president's next stop in Israel will be Yad Vashem, which he will reach via helicopter from Ben-Gurion Airport. He is expected to meet with two female Holocaust survivors, who are dual US-Israeli citizens.

Former US VP Joe Biden at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem March 9, 2010 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)Former US VP Joe Biden at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem March 9, 2010 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

While in Israel, Biden will meet with Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and they will give a joint statement to the media.

In addition, the president will give a speech at the Maccabiah Game, along with Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.

Biden is set to receive a Presidential Medal of Honor from Herzog, as well.

Biden is also scheduled to meet with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Biden administration has asked Israel to make gestures towards the Palestinians, but Jerusalem has yet to make any public. Some of the previously-reported suggestions, such as for Palestinians to help man the Allenby Crossing into Jordan or to allow 4G cellular Internet for Palestinians in the West Bank are not expected to come to fruition for security and technical reasons, respectively.

Biden is set to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Friday, and to announce further US economic aid.

The president also plans to visit Al Makassed Hospital, a Palestinian medical center near the Mount of Olives.

Traffic expected

A total of 16,000 police and border police officers are expected to patrol the streets in areas that Biden plans to visit.

Route 1 will be closed from the Shapirim Interchange to the Sakharov Interchange in both directions on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m., along with Route 6 from the Ben Shemen to Nesharim Interchanges at the same time.

Those same roads will be closed on Friday, when Biden flies via helicopter from Bethlehem to Ben-Gurion Airport.

First station parking lot preparations for Biden helicopter arrival. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)First station parking lot preparations for Biden helicopter arrival. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Jerusalem's Begin Boulevard will remain open throughout Biden's visit.

International flights that were set to take off from Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion Airport from Wednesday at 1 a.m. until Sunday at 1 a.m. will be moved to Terminal 3.

The IDF, Shin Bet, and police plan to increase security in Judea and Samaria during Biden's visit, as well.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



