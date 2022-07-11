The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine food crisis: Israel seeks to import wheat from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is one of the world's leading countries in exporting grain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2022 09:56
Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov visits at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov visits at Ben Gurion International Airport, on June 14, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov will head a political delegation to Kazakhstan on Monday to discuss the possibility of importing wheat and flour to Israel. 

Razvovoz is also chairman of the inter-governmental economy committee between Israel and Kazakhstan.

The purpose of the delegation is to discuss the global grain shortage that is a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and try to create an import deal between Kazakhstan and Israel.

Importing grains from Kazakhstan would improve the food security for Israel and lower the prices of grain.

Razvozov's plans

Grain is loaded on a truck at the Mlybor flour mill facility in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, May 24, 2022 (credit: AJAY VERMA/REUTERS) Grain is loaded on a truck at the Mlybor flour mill facility in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, May 24, 2022 (credit: AJAY VERMA/REUTERS)

During his visit, Razvozov will meet with Kazakhstan's prime minister, senate chairman, deputy prime minister, tourism minister, agriculture minister, culture and sports minister and environmental protection minister.

Razvozov will also give the senate chairman an official invitation from Knesset Chairman Mickey Levy to visit Israel.

Kazakhstan has 19 million citizens and is one of the leading countries in wheat exports.



