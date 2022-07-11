The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Peace Now hangs a welcome Biden sign featuring Palestinian and Israeli flags

“President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most,” the sign stated.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 11, 2022 11:04

Updated: JULY 11, 2022 11:07
Peace Now hangs a welcome Biden sign featuring Palestinian and Israeli flags. (photo credit: PEACE NOW)
Peace Now hangs a welcome Biden sign featuring Palestinian and Israeli flags.
(photo credit: PEACE NOW)

"US President Joe Biden must open peace negotiations," the left-wing group Peace Now stated in advance of his visit, after it hung a sign featuring for Israeli and Palestinian flags off a Tel Aviv building.

“President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most,” the sign stated.

Biden is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday and leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday, after holding separate meetings with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Over the weekend, Lapid spoke with Abbas, it was the first such conversation between an Israeli Prime Minister and the PA President in over five years. He also spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“The sign we hung is a reminder to the President, an ardent supporter of both states, that a Palestinian state is first and foremost our interest,” Peace Now said.

Peace Now hangs a welcome Biden sign featuring Palestinian and Israeli flags (Credit: Peace Now)

Peace with the Palestinians is essential to the region’s future, it explained.

“President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most.”

Peace Now

“Any time is a good time to do the right thing for the State of Israel. After Lapid spoke with Abu Mazen, and with the leaders of the region, the next obvious step is to open negotiations. 

“Mr. President, Welcome to our two beloved countries, it is your time to work together with the two leaders to make this vision a reality,” Peace Now stated.

The two-state solution

Biden has spoken of the importance of a two-state resolution to the conflict, but Israeli-Palestinian talks have been frozen since 2014. Unlike his predecessors, he has not initiated any peace process nor has he spoken of moving forward with one.

Lapid, who entered office this month, is in an interim leader for the next half-year unless he wins the upcoming elections and can form a government. Therefore, it's unlikely that he would be in office long enough to negotiate a two-state deal even if peace talks were to be held.



Tags Peace Now Joe Biden israel us relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by