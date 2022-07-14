What is in the US-Israel joint declaration? - explainer

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden signed a joint declaration on Thursday reaffirming the two nations' partnership and cooperation when it comes to Iran among other topics that Israel and the US have joint interests in.

The declaration was signed after a meeting held between Lapid and Biden on the second day of Biden's visit to Israel.

Iran

The declaration reiterated the US commitment to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon and that it is "prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome."

The US also pledged to continue to work with partner nations to stop Iran's attempts to destabilize the region both directly and through proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid meet on the second day of Biden's visit (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Memorandum of Understanding

The declaration also referred to the $38 billion MOU on security assistance supplied to Israel by the US that has been signed over the last few decades by consecutive US administrations.

The declaration expressed the US's conviction to add a follow-up MOU to "address emerging threats and new realities."

Israel expressed its appreciation of the US's assistance, and the two countries expressed enthusiasm for moving forward with a close defense partnership.

The Abraham Accords

Israel thanked the US for its support in the Abraham Accords, and Israel and the US reiterated the importance of the Negev Forum that met last month in Bahrain.

The declaration expressed the commitment of the US to the effort of expanding the accords with Saudi Arabia in Biden's upcoming visit over the weekend as well as including further Arab and Muslim countries.

Anti-Israel and antisemitic attacks

The two nations reaffirmed their dedication to fighting against efforts to boycott and delegitimize Israel as well as efforts to unfairly single it out in organizations such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.

The declaration also committed to fighting against antisemitism and the US reiterated its pride of standing "with the Jewish and democratic State of Israel."

Israeli-Palestinian Relations

Regarding the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, both nations condemned the series of terror attacks in recent months and affirmed "the need to confront radical forces... seeking to inflame tension and instigate violence and terrorism."

Biden reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution and expressed the US's readiness to work with Israel and the Palestinian Authority to make a peaceful solution to the tensions possible.