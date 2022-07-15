The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US to commit additional $100 million to Palestinian hospitals

"The US has been proud to support this network of hospitals with $85 million since 2014... for respect and dignity" of Palestinians, said Biden.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2022 11:14

Updated: JULY 15, 2022 11:32
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the East Jerusalem Hospital Network (EJHN), at Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem, July 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the East Jerusalem Hospital Network (EJHN), at Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem, July 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The US will commit an additional $100 million to Palestinian hospitals, adding onto funds already allocated to the matter, US President Joe Biden said at the Augusta Victoria hospital in east Jerusalem on Friday morning.

"The US has been proud to support this network of hospitals with $85 million since 2014... for respect and dignity" of Palestinians, he said, adding that the US will continue to support access to healthcare for all. 

Biden began his speech at the hospital on Friday with: Before I begin, I'd like to remind you of the expression 'Hope springs eternal.' When I was a US senator, my colleagues used to joke with me that I was quoting Irish poets. They thought I did it because I was Irish. I did it because they are the best poets of the world," he said.

He then quoted a line from The Cure of Troy Seamus Heaney:

The longed-for tidal waveOf justice can rise up,And hope and history rhyme.

The convoy bringing US President Joe Biden to the Augusta Victoria hospital in east Jerusalem, July 15, 2022 (credit: Israel Police).

"It is my prayer that we are reaching one of those moments where hope and history rhyme." 

He paid special tribute to the nurses. 

"Your historical visit to east Jerusalem shows support for the Palestinian people," said the head of the Augusta Victoria hospital Dr. Fadi Atrash as he greeted US President Joe Biden at the east Jerusalem hospital. 

"We are like the Americans. They have an American dream, and we have ours. For that, we need support, justice and freedom. Thank you for your support." 



