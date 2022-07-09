The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Gush Etzion teens bring home gold in Israeli Youth Judo Championships

In addition to the two gold medals, a third Gush Etzion teenager won a silver medal at the championships after coming second in the under 52 kg girls division.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 17:02
Winners podium at the Israeli Judo Youth Championships in Ra'anana (photo credit: TAL GOLDSTONE)
Winners podium at the Israeli Judo Youth Championships in Ra'anana
(photo credit: TAL GOLDSTONE)

Two teenagers from Gush Etzion took home gold medals after winning their respective categories at the Israeli Youth Judo Championships held in Ra'anana earlier this week.

In addition to the two gold medals, a third Gush Etzion teenager won a silver medal at the championships after coming second in the under 52 kg girls division.

"Gush Etzion’s youth are outdoing themselves time and time again as leaders in Israel, and now in judo as well"

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Neeman

All three of the Gush Etzion medalists are products of the Meitav Jerusalem Association and were trained under coaches Dan Fitusi, Yoel Libster, and Ido and Noam Elkayim.

The first of the two gold medalists is eighth-grade student Boaz Greenwald from the Elazar settlement, son of Gush Etzion Regional Council member Yitzhak Greenwald. Greenwald took home gold in the under 50kg boys division.

Sixth-grade student Benaya Kuperman, also from Elazar, was named to be the second gold medalist, coming first in the under 42kg boys division.

Winners podium at the Israeli Judo Youth Championships in Ra'anana (credit: JudoGush) Winners podium at the Israeli Judo Youth Championships in Ra'anana (credit: JudoGush)

The region's silver medalist is tenth-grader Neta Hadar.

Regional Council congratulates 

All three medalists were congratulated by Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman, who said that they "brought great pride to Gush Etzion, and to Judea and Samaria.

"Gush Etzion’s youth are outdoing themselves time and time again as leaders in Israel, and now in judo as well. Congratulations to Dan Fitusi and the entire coaching staff on this achievement.”  

The Meitav Jerusalem Association where the three medalists train, thanks to a partnership between the association and the Gush Etzion Foundation, was first founded in 2000 and has trained hundreds of elite atheletes from across the region, including Olympic bronze medalist Timna Nelson-Levy.



Tags West Bank sports israel sports judo israel gush etzion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by