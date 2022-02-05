The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

New record label from this 27-year-old Brooklynite celebrates Jewish music

Bendich’s lifelong passion for Jewish music is something that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 04:21
acoustic guitar illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
acoustic guitar illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) – Steadfast listeners of “Borscht Beat” — a weekly FM radio show featuring Jewish music, old and new — will be thrilled to hear of host Aaron Bendich’s latest project: a new Jewish record label of the same name. 

On his hour-long radio program, the 27-year-old plays a wide variety of Jewish recordings —  songs from the heyday of Yiddish theater, as well as a mix of contemporary klezmer, Yiddish and Jewish music from around the world. 

On Friday, Bendich’s label announced their first release: The second album from the band Forshpil, which Bendich describes as “Yiddish psychedelic rock fusion.” 

Bendich recognizes that people’s feelings about Jewish music are rooted in nostalgia — and, so, too, are their feelings about physical albums (records, CDs, cassette tapes). He acknowledges that, at times, it feels like pressure to bring back memories that many listeners never knew they had.

But Bendich tells The New York Jewish Week that he prefers to frame Borscht Beat as continuing a tradition, instead of simply reviving one. “It has helped me feel like I’m not alone in this, I’m not trying to resuscitate something — I’m just participating in culture in the way that people have for a long time,” he said. 

A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)

“Jewish culture, Yiddish culture, and klezmer music is still a living culture,” Bendich added. “Of course, with the Holocaust and assimilation, things have changed the way or the amount of the culture that’s created, but there’s a continuity to it. There was never a gap.”

Bendich’s lifelong passion for Jewish music is something that’s been passed down from generation to generation. His grandfather, Max — who lived in the Bronx and died in December 2020 at age 105 — was a collector of Jewish records, too. 

Bendich launched the Borscht Beat radio show from his Bed-Stuy apartment in November 2020, when Vassar College’s radio station enlisted alumni to fill open air time. Since then, he has built up a larger community of listeners, and has expanded to three additional radio stations — WJFF Catskill, WVKR Poughkeepsie and WCFA Cape May — all while working his day job for Digital Media Rights, a film distributor in Manhattan.

The weekly hour of Jewish music is still going strong, and Bendich has no plans to stop anytime soon. In recent broadcasts, he’s played “More! Sing Along in Yiddish!” by Marv Kurz, an album of classic popular Yiddish and Hebrew songs; interviewed klezmer clarinetist Michael Winograd; and played the songs and monologues of Yiddish theater icon Noah Nachbush — all from his private collection. 

“I love pulling stuff from the collection and sharing it with my listeners,” he said. “I love that I’m bringing music to people’s lives that they heard long ago and haven’t heard since in many cases.”

The success of the Borscht Beat radio program — which, he said, has garnered hundreds of emails from fans and dozens of calls from listeners — helped give him confidence that a new Jewish record label could be a success. Bendich also experienced, first-hand, the unwavering enthusiasm among New York’s klezmer community throughout the pandemic: During the long months of quarantine, Bendich attended many high-energy outdoor klezmer concerts, and even a 24-hour long klezmer session on Zoom hosted by Yiddish New York at the end of 2021.

Launching a record label “is sort of the logical next step,” Bendich said. “I was interested in finding a way to involve myself more on the active side of what’s currently going on in the Jewish music scene, either in the production or the release of music.” 

After speaking with several friends and musicians, Bendich decided that his label’s debut release would be a CD of an album from the Brooklyn-Based multi-instrumentalist Ilya Shneyveys. The two had met at klezmer picnics that Shneyveys hosted in Prospect Park during the height of the pandemic.

The band, Forshpil, is made up of Shneyveys, the instrumental lead, and vocalist Sasha Lurje, both immigrants from Latvia. Forshpil, a Yiddish term generally translated as “prelude,” also refers to a type of musical performance that is given for a bride before a wedding. Bendich describes their music as a blend of Old World and New: it’s “psychedelic hard rock mixed with folk song mixed with some klezmer elements.” 

Bendich hopes to work with other Yiddish bands and singers in bringing their music into the world.

“Most music companies won’t publish Jewish-specific music unless it’s already popular, Jewish record labels that curate a distinct kind of ethnic fare are an absolute necessity,” Eddy Portnoy, the academic advisor and exhibitions curator at YIVO, told The New York Jewish Week. “They’ve been around for a long time and have brought us all kinds of material, from comedy to cantorial, and everything in between.” 

“Small Jewish record labels launched the careers of popular performers like Allan Sherman and Matisyahu,” he added. “We might never have heard of them if not for these independent labels. So it’s a good sign of cultural ferment that new ones are popping up.”

Jon Madof, the co-founder of record label Chant Records and bandleader of Zion80, a 10-piece outfit that combines Jewish music, Afrobeat and avant-garde jazz, is also hopeful about a new Jewish record label on the scene.

“Even though the new music landscape can be difficult to navigate, I’m sure their artistry and dedication will serve them well as they help to bring Jewish and Yiddish music solidly into the 21st century,” he said. (Madof is also the director of technology at 70 Faces Media, The New York Jewish Week’s parent company.)

The Forshpil CD is being released with a 24-page booklet that will include lyrics in the original Yiddish, transliterate rations and English translations. The psychedelic artwork is by Avia Moore; Michael Wex, author of “Born To Kvetch: Yiddish Language and Culture in All of Its Moods” wrote an introductory essay.

Looking ahead, Bendich said he’s thrilled that he’ll be able to add to the world’s collection of Jewish records — something that has been such a huge part of his life.

“Just to imagine that someone someday will be looking for a record at a record store and will come across something that I’ve released… I love that idea,” he said. “It’s so exciting. I’m doing it for the sake of ethnic culture, the cultural heritage that I’m so proud of and involved in.”

The album is live at https://borschtbeat.bandcamp.com/releases, and Bendich’s radio program streams on Sundays at 1 p.m. on Radio Catskill.



Tags music new york Brooklyn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
5

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by