The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'Tinder Swindler' breaks silence, calls himself 'gentleman'

“I want to clear my name, I want to tell the world it's not true,” Simon Leviev – the subject of Netflix's hit film "The Tinder Swindler" – told Inside Edition.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 05:10
Tinder Swindler (photo credit: NETFLIX)
Tinder Swindler
(photo credit: NETFLIX)

Simon Leviev, the 31-year-old from a modest background in Bnei Brak, Israel, has been the subject of Netflix’s newest hit film The Tinder Swindler – which has racked up 45.8 million hours viewed worldwide during the first week of February. He recently spoke to CBS Media’s Inside Edition to give his side of the story.

Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler tells the story of Leviev’s elaborate scams, which were orchestrated on the popular dating app “Tinder” and involved him duping unsuspecting women into giving him loans – loans that were never repaid, according to claims by the defendants that were highlighted by the new film.

“I want to clear my name, I want to tell the world it's not true,” said Leviev – who was born Shimon Hayut before changing his legal name.

Hayut created the “Simon Leviev” persona, that of a billionaire playboy, in order to dupe his matches on Tinder into believing his schemes – with the Leviev name borrowed from Israeli diamantaire Lev Leviev, whom Shimon claimed was his father.

Tinder Swindler (credit: NETFLIX) Tinder Swindler (credit: NETFLIX)

Simon Leviev had previously been arrested in 2015 and 2019 and served a 15-month prison sentence in Finland and Israel, where he was released after only five months due to the pandemic. He denies any wrongdoing connected to the cases detailed in the Netflix film.

“I’m not this monster that everyone has created,” said Leviev in an exclusive with Inside Edition. When asked about the allegations against him, including that he threatened his victims, he denied them all.

“I feel bad for something that I didn't do? No,” he said when asked if he felt bad for his victims. “I feel bad for whatever (sic) happened to myself.”

When asked about how he finances his lavish lifestyle, Leviev sharply retorted that he is a legitimate businessman. “You know, I bought Bitcoin in 2011 when it was [worth] nothing… I don’t have to say how much it's worth now.”

When asked if he was the son of a billionaire diamond mogul, as he presented himself to be, Leviev replied: “I am not and I never presented myself [to be].”

His social media shows that he continues to indulge in his jet-setting lifestyle, while he even had a new girlfriend to show off on the camera – Israeli model Kate Conway.

“It's like, how can someone build such fake stories?” said Conway, who affirmed to Inside Edition that she has not loaned Leviev any money since they started dating.

“I’m not a fraud and I’m not a fake, people don't know me so they cannot judge me,” Leviev concluded.



Tags fraud netflix online dating Tinder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by